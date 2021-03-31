Garden of Giving provides fresh produce to families in need

Last fall Lake Christian Ministries received a grant from Rotary Club District 7570 and the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake to create indoor and outdoor produce display areas at Lake Christian Ministries.

Colleen McNulty, LCM’s food pantry manager, said food pantry volunteers have always wanted “farmers’ market” type produce displays to showcase fresh produce and bakery items.

“Our goal is to encourage our neighbors to add fresh produce to their diets to improve nutrition and build good health,” McNulty said. “There are very few food pantries that can offer fresh produce to their clients. LCM is blessed to have a partnership with the SML Giving Gardens, Franklin County Master Gardeners and the Gleaners Network that collectively supplies over 9,000 pounds of fresh produce annually. We have longed to have indoor and outdoor display areas to encourage our neighbors to fill a bag with the produce and take recipes to make delicious nutritious meals.”

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake, which created the Giving Gardens several years ago to support the area’s food insecurity, made a request to the Rotary Club for a grant for $2,700. The club then matched those funds for a total of $5,400 to underwrite the project.