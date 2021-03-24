Generation NEXT workshops to start April 7

The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Cooperative Extension are hosting a program called Generation NEXT to encourage landowners to make plans for passing on their land to the next generation.

The registration deadline is March 31 for virtual workshops scheduled for April 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Fall workshops are scheduled for Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

The workshops can help landowners take the first steps and clarify some of the misconceptions about the legacy planning process that might prevent people from getting started.

“One of the most important steps in legacy planning includes conversations between you and the people who will steward your land after you’re gone,” said Adam Downing, a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. “Do they understand your stewardship goals for the property? Do they feel a connection to the land? Are there key pieces of information you need to share about the property? Having these conversations is critical.”

The Generation NEXT program provides families with resources and tools that make the process more manageable and accessible.