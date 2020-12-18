Get your camera ready for snow photos

Here are a few simple tips for your next nature photography excursion in the snow. We may as well be prepared cause we know for sure that the perfect snow day is coming … because the always accurate long-range forecasters have told me so.

I won’t waste a lot of time talking about what you should wear on a winter hike; much of that should be common sense. But I will add a reminder here to pay special attention to your feet and hands. If anything will cause you to cut your winter hike short, it will probably end up being one of those two.

For photographers, I highly recommend investing in a good pair of winter photography gloves. They are generally not cheap, but are well worth the money. These will be high-grade material fingerless gloves with a pull-over mitten top for when you are not shooting.

I would also suggest investing in a good camera harness. It is easy to slip and fall in the snow and ice; I have done so many times on winter hikes. Having several thousand dollars of equipment loosely dangling from around your neck when you do fall can be a very expensive mistake on your part. Strapping your camera tight against your body will also allow you to be hands free, or even better, allow you to handle a set of trekking poles, which I also recommend.