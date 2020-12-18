Get your camera ready for snow photos

One of my great pet peeves is overly ambitious weather forecasts in the winter. My quarrel with them is twofold: one, they never seem to come to fruition, and two, I always tend to be suckered into believing that they will.
If you were passionately keeping track this past week as I was, you couldn’t help but get excited when the snow forecast for Wednesday peaked at more than 5 inches of the white stuff. It was at that point that I naively began my overly enthusiastic plans for that day.
It would be my first snow hike of the season. If the roads were clear enough I would be heading to Catawba to jump on the Appalachian Trail, and if the road conditions were spotty I would stay close to home and meander up Grassy Hill.
With several days left before the snowstorm, I already had all my gear in place and readied. Trekking poles would be in order and of course, my photo gear was all checked out and set to go. I was dreaming of the perfect snow landscape photo opportunity; snow-drenched valleys kissed by the afternoon sun.
Now it’s Wednesday morning, and here I sit in my office typing this article. The annoying tapping sound of frozen rain pecking at my window is a less than subtle reminder that I was suckered again. So I have decided that if I can’t experience the perfect day of winter nature photography, I can at least write about it.
Here are a few simple tips for your next nature photography excursion in the snow. We may as well be prepared cause we know for sure that the perfect snow day is coming … because the always accurate long-range forecasters have told me so.
I won’t waste a lot of time talking about what you should wear on a winter hike; much of that should be common sense. But I will add a reminder here to pay special attention to your feet and hands. If anything will cause you to cut your winter hike short, it will probably end up being one of those two.
Support Local Journalism
For photographers, I highly recommend investing in a good pair of winter photography gloves. They are generally not cheap, but are well worth the money. These will be high-grade material fingerless gloves with a pull-over mitten top for when you are not shooting.
I would also suggest investing in a good camera harness. It is easy to slip and fall in the snow and ice; I have done so many times on winter hikes. Having several thousand dollars of equipment loosely dangling from around your neck when you do fall can be a very expensive mistake on your part. Strapping your camera tight against your body will also allow you to be hands free, or even better, allow you to handle a set of trekking poles, which I also recommend.
While we are on the topic of protecting your gear, make sure you allow time for your camera to acclimate itself to the cold temperatures. Keep in mind that a camera is primarily made up of glass, and glass does not do well with drastic swings in temperature. If you are too quick in taking your camera from a warm setting to a cold one, you will be fighting condensation issues on your lens that will interfere with your shooting. And worst case, if that condensation gets into the inner glass of your camera you could end up with some hefty repair costs.
One way to do this would be to put your camera in a camera bag and set it in a colder environment for several hours. I like to just put my camera bag in my Jeep a couple hours before I head out, and it usually does the trick.
Now I could write an entire book on the proper settings for your camera when shooting snow landscapes — it can get that complicated. Just remember one important thing: photography is primarily about managing light, and snow has a way of confusing the heck out of your camera when it comes to processing that light. So I highly recommend getting off any automatic settings, that includes both shutter and aperture priority modes. Shoot manual instead, and understand that your camera is going to try to convince you that shots are over-exposed when they are not. Be patient, try a few test shots, and be prepared to change on the fly.
If your camera is not equipped with an attached battery pack grip, you should consider carrying extra batteries with you on the hike. Just make sure to keep these back-up batteries in a warm dry place. Cold temperatures can drastically reduce the normal life of a camera battery.
And if you don’t want to miss the best photo opportunities then plan on going out early. Ideally you want to capture the snow as it is still falling, and you definitely want to get the snow in its pristine condition before it is trekked over by people or animals.
Majestic sweeping panoramic shots of snow landscapes are wonderful, but don’t miss the small hidden beauty in the snow. Some of my best snow shots are close-up shots of rather obscure items. Always look for simple splashes of color against the white background. The green of the pine or the bright red or blue of the birds make for delightful photos. Because of this, do not make the mistake of only carrying a wide-angle lens. I always have with me a zoom lens or even a macro lens for those more intimate photo opportunities.
Now get your gear ready and be prepared for a fabulous winter photography excursion in the snow. It’s coming soon! The long-range forecasters swear to it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!