Gills Creek supervisor schedules community meeting
Gills Creek supervisor schedules community meeting

Lorie Smith

Lorie Smith, Gills Creek representative for the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

"Lorie would like the opportunity to update her constituents on County matters and answer questions," Madeline Sefcik, clerk of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, wrote in a news release.

Because of COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to complete a registration form that can be found at www.franklincountyva.gov.

