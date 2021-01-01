Giving Gardens yield 7,300 pounds of produce

The food did not come easy this year as volunteers faced several obstacles, including social distancing protocols and severe weather events.

“Since the garden at BTWNM is so much smaller, early in the pandemic, volunteers were limited to two at a time,” English said. “All followed CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks. As time went on, this expanded to three to four volunteers on some days, especially during the heavy summer harvest times. Often spouses would team up and volunteer together.”

Volunteers were able to spread out more at the Coopers Cove garden as it is larger and has more open space, English said.

“Social distancing was not an issue there, and masks were used on a limited basis,” she said.

English added that heavy rains and cold temperatures in late spring resulted in some crop loss, and floods and drought also presented challenges for the volunteers, who persevered and were able to deliver the produce to those in need.