Giving Gardens yield 7,300 pounds of produce

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and unexpected weather patterns, volunteers with the Franklin County Giving Gardens were able to distribute more than 7,300 pounds of organic produce to local food pantries this year.
The garden, located at Booker T. Washington National Monument, produced more than 2,200 pounds of produce in its 44 raised beds.
The larger field garden at Coopers Cove features eight raised beds, as well as adjoining apple and peach orchards. It produced more than 5,100 pounds of produce.
Giving Gardens are also located at Franklin Heights Church and at Sunnyvale Properties on Wirtz Road.
The gardens at the national monument and Coopers Cove were run by approximately 15 volunteers, who worked to harvest and deliver fresh tomatoes, peppers, green beans, peas, carrots, corn, zucchini, sweet potatoes, lettuce, romaine, spinach, collards, mustard, beets, turnips, broccoli, cabbage and onions to nonprofits, including Lake Christian Ministries food pantry, Heavenly Manna, Agape Center and Stepping Stone Mission soup kitchen.
“The need for fresh produce has grown immensely this year,” said De English, manager of the Coopers Cove garden. “Lake Christian Ministries currently has about 700 ‘neighbors’ seeking help with food each month. Heavenly Manna has about 600 each month.”
The food did not come easy this year as volunteers faced several obstacles, including social distancing protocols and severe weather events.
“Since the garden at BTWNM is so much smaller, early in the pandemic, volunteers were limited to two at a time,” English said. “All followed CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks. As time went on, this expanded to three to four volunteers on some days, especially during the heavy summer harvest times. Often spouses would team up and volunteer together.”
Volunteers were able to spread out more at the Coopers Cove garden as it is larger and has more open space, English said.
“Social distancing was not an issue there, and masks were used on a limited basis,” she said.
English added that heavy rains and cold temperatures in late spring resulted in some crop loss, and floods and drought also presented challenges for the volunteers, who persevered and were able to deliver the produce to those in need.
“The benefit of the Giving Gardens produce is that it is fresh, just-harvested, locally grown, organic produce that is passed out to people in need,” said English, who added she also is grateful for donations from local grocery stores. “Donations from local grocery stores are still much needed and appreciated by the food pantries. The need is so dramatic that all donations are appreciated.”
Other area groups, including Trinity Ecumenical Parish and local farmers and produce stands, also donated to the effort to stop hunger in the county.
A refrigerator located at Hot Shots Entertainment Center in Westlake was used as a drop-off point for produce from gardeners, and pick-up point for volunteers from Lake Christian Ministries food pantry.
Franklin County’s Giving Gardens were formed in 2009 by Smith Mountain Lake Rotary Club. The original garden was located at BTWNM under the “Tackling Hunger Around Smith Mountain Lake” initiative.
Coopers Cove joined with this garden in 2015 when Franklin County Master Gardeners member Doug Horne offered to let volunteers use his larger garden and donated fruit from the trees in his orchard.
Volunteers are always welcome to join the effort. Preparatory work and planting is expected to begin in March, weather permitting.
To volunteer at the Coopers Cove garden, email English at de.english100@gmail.com. To volunteer at the BTWNM garden, contact Mary Thurmond at mthurm75@cs.com.