Glade Hill author shares insight about dogs in new book

Glade Hill dog lover and trainer Cindy Rose’s book, “Lessons Dogs Teach Us: Owning and Training a Dog: What We Learn about Life, Love, and Loyalty” was released on April 26.
Rose and her Shetland sheepdog, Jesse, visited the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount on Monday to present an autographed copy of the book to Library Director Alison Barry and Christine Arena, the library’s coordinator of programming, marketing and community outreach.
“We’re always happy to support local writers,” Barry said as she accepted the book. “I love that people recognize what dogs can bring to your life.”
Rose recalled her lifelong love of dogs. “When I was about 3 years old, my aunt and uncle had a beagle, and I was so excited whenever I saw it.”
Rose credited her father for teaching her about training dogs. “When I was 10 years old he bought me a dog and a book on dog training, and I read the book and trained the dog myself.”
As an adult, she took her first Shetland sheepdog to an obedience class and was instantly “hooked,” she said.
Since then, Rose and her husband, Jim, have taken what they have learned and teach others how to train their dogs. This includes basic obedience such as come, sit, stay and leash walking.
The most enjoyable thing they do, though, they’ve said, is to teach people and their dogs how to run agility courses. They also operate a small boarding kennel.
Inspiration for Rose’s book came from a mission trip to the Ukraine in 2012. As she was teaching children about God, she used examples about dogs since that was something she was comfortable with, she recalled. Later, she expanded those ideas and wrote the book.
Rose said she wrote the book to connect with others who love dogs. “I wanted to help them see how much God loves them and encourage them to grow in their love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ.”
While it took a few years to write the first couple of chapters, when the pandemic hit and she was at home, Rose used the opportunity to get her manuscript written.
Rose started the publishing process last October and completed it in April. “It is a whole lot of work,” she said. “I have primarily been ‘advertising’ on Facebook, and the response has been very favorable.”
The 82-page, hardcover book, published by Xulon Press, can be purchased at Barnes & Noble (online and at the Tanglewood Mall location in Roanoke) and on Amazon. Locally, the book is available for purchase at Bridgewater Sportswear and Gifts Ahoy at Smith Mountain Lake.