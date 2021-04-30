Glade Hill author shares insight about dogs in new book

The most enjoyable thing they do, though, they’ve said, is to teach people and their dogs how to run agility courses. They also operate a small boarding kennel.

Inspiration for Rose’s book came from a mission trip to the Ukraine in 2012. As she was teaching children about God, she used examples about dogs since that was something she was comfortable with, she recalled. Later, she expanded those ideas and wrote the book.

Rose said she wrote the book to connect with others who love dogs. “I wanted to help them see how much God loves them and encourage them to grow in their love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

While it took a few years to write the first couple of chapters, when the pandemic hit and she was at home, Rose used the opportunity to get her manuscript written.

Rose started the publishing process last October and completed it in April. “It is a whole lot of work,” she said. “I have primarily been ‘advertising’ on Facebook, and the response has been very favorable.”

The 82-page, hardcover book, published by Xulon Press, can be purchased at Barnes & Noble (online and at the Tanglewood Mall location in Roanoke) and on Amazon. Locally, the book is available for purchase at Bridgewater Sportswear and Gifts Ahoy at Smith Mountain Lake.