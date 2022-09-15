 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOATS AT THE FAIR

A young child shares her snacks with a baby goat while visiting a petting zoo that is on display at the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The four-day event, which began Wednesday, runs through Saturday night.

 Steven Marsh

