GOATS AT THE FAIR
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council.
SONTAG—After a two-year absence, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair returns today (Wednesday, Sept. 14) and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17…
Incumbent Steven Angle and challenger C. Holland Perdue III will appear on the ballot for the Rocky Mount mayoral election in November.
With government assistance programs being phased out, Carilion said it will likely see a loss in its operating income, or profits, for the current fiscal year.
The Rocky Mount Department of Motor Vehicles Customer Service Center closed Sept. 1 for an interior renovation and will reopen to the public S…
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday relaxed some visitor restrictions imposed Aug. 31 due to rising levels of community positivit…
Octavius Z. Cooke, 25, of Rocky Mount was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday on 10 Street NW, city police said.
Following the death of the Queen, Harry and Meghan's children have become His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
At the time of her passing, Queen Elizabeth is reported to have had four dogs.
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recently produced 14 more graduates who will hopefully help fill understaffed local agencies.