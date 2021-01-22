Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Good Samaritan group installed a ramp for a Westlake resident last month. The man recently lost his second leg due to diabetes and needed the ramp to easily enter and leave his home. It is one of several home repair projects the group has done for residents in recent years.
Good Samaritans install ramp for Westlake resident
- Submitted by Lynda Imirie
