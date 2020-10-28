Good Samaritans pitch in to help Roanoke man

A chance encounter at a dollar store and a plea for help on social media has led a group of volunteers to renovate a Roanoke man’s home.
More than a dozen friends, family, random strangers and volunteer groups, including Franklin County home-schooled students, and local business Roanoke Home Buyers, have been working for the past two weeks to restore Michael Hairfield’s home.
On Oct. 8, Danielle Willis of Troutville was shopping at Dollar Tree on Franklin Road in Roanoke when Hairfield, a type 2 diabetic, fainted into her after his blood sugar had dropped.
“I said, ‘Someone bring me a chair and some chocolate,’” Willis recalled of that initial meeting.
After sitting with him at the store for an hour, Willis asked if she could call a family member to take Hairfield home after he’d refused to go to the hospital. Hairfield told Willis that he was divorced, had no kids and no other family members to help him.
“I said, ‘Well, can I follow you home then, just to make sure you’re OK?’” Willis said.
She followed the 69-year-old to a mobile home park off Yellow Mountain Road. He invited her inside where they talked a while longer. During her conversation, Willis learned that Hairfield spent the holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, alone. Later that day, Willis posted about the encounter on her Facebook page, adding: “Long story short ... people are lonely ... be nice ... and most importantly just listen.”
The Oct. 8 post received an outpouring of support from Willis’ family and friends. “People kept saying, ‘What can we do to help?’” she recalled.
They pooled together enough money to buy a clothes dryer for Hairfield who told Willis he was taking his wet clothes to a laundromat to dry them. That was when Willis realized that Hairfield’s home was in need of major repairs.
“It was clean but rundown,” Willis said of Hairfield’s two bedroom, one and a half bath singlewide trailer. “He moved in here in 1990 and nothing has been done.”
Willis raised $4,000 through Venmo, which was used to buy supplies, and posted a plea for help with labor on social media.
“I came down and saw it, and was like, ‘yeah I’m all in,’” recalled Lance Gallimore of Rocky Mount, after his wife, who went to high school with Willis, saw her post. “A lot of the volunteers out here have really big hearts. Most of us are working families.”
The home now has updated plumbing, electrical, flooring and paint, but there’s more to do, Willis said, adding that a new roof is a top priority. “If someone walked on that right now they’d fall right through,” she said. “We’re just really looking for more help.”
A Gofundme has been set up to raise more money, and a list of needs has been posted to Michael’s Blessings, a Facebook page Willis created shortly after the initiative began. Shaye Chocklett, a photographer friend of Willis, offered to fundraise by booking mini-photography sessions.
Another friend, Amanda Baker, has been helping ensure Hairfield, who has other medical ailments, takes his medications. “I bet Amanda and I, we’ve been over here every day since,” Willis said. “We both have young kids who’ve also been helping and painting.”
Throughout the renovations, Hairfield has continued living in the home and has formed a deep bond with Willis and her family. “It’s probably the most amazing thing that’s ever happened,” he said. “My whole life has changed. It’s like a dream come true.”
Hairfield, who never had kids of his own, considers Willis, Baker and their kids family. “They call me Paw Paw now,” he said.
Willis said helping Hairfield was just the right thing to do. “How do you not help someone who needs help? I’d give everything away to help him if I could.”
Gallimore praised Willis for what she’s done to help Hairfield. “She’s the hero in all this,” he said. “She has her own stuff going on in her own family. It really is a lot of people out here trying to do the right thing.”
