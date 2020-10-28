Good Samaritans pitch in to help Roanoke man

The Oct. 8 post received an outpouring of support from Willis’ family and friends. “People kept saying, ‘What can we do to help?’” she recalled.

They pooled together enough money to buy a clothes dryer for Hairfield who told Willis he was taking his wet clothes to a laundromat to dry them. That was when Willis realized that Hairfield’s home was in need of major repairs.

“It was clean but rundown,” Willis said of Hairfield’s two bedroom, one and a half bath singlewide trailer. “He moved in here in 1990 and nothing has been done.”

Willis raised $4,000 through Venmo, which was used to buy supplies, and posted a plea for help with labor on social media.

“I came down and saw it, and was like, ‘yeah I’m all in,’” recalled Lance Gallimore of Rocky Mount, after his wife, who went to high school with Willis, saw her post. “A lot of the volunteers out here have really big hearts. Most of us are working families.”

The home now has updated plumbing, electrical, flooring and paint, but there’s more to do, Willis said, adding that a new roof is a top priority. “If someone walked on that right now they’d fall right through,” she said. “We’re just really looking for more help.”