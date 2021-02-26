GOP candidate for governor visits Rocky Mount

Entrepreneur and small business owner Pete Snyder, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor, stopped by Rocky Mount Burger Company on Tuesday evening.

Snyder took questions from Franklin County residents, talked about his plan to open schools and called for career politicians to stand up to special interest groups, according to Kendyl Parker, operations director for Snyder’s campaign.

Snyder, the CEO of a capital investment firm, said in an interview that the state government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was the top reason he jumped into the race. He criticized Virginia’s relatively slow rollout of testing at the start of the pandemic, what he called “on-again-off-again” regulations on small businesses, and the fact that many school districts have not returned to in-person instruction.

Snyder, 48, lives in Charlottesville with his wife, Burson, and daughter.

The Snyders founded Virginia 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit whose mission is to save as many small businesses and Virginia jobs as possible by providing fully-forgivable loans for small businesses in need.