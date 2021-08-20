Griffin joins Virginia Building Solutions

Virginia Building Solutions (VBS) recently welcomed Debbie Griffin to its team at the Rocky Mount sales office and model home center.

Griffin comes to VBS with 30 years of experience in sales with 11 of those in home sales. As the new home sales and design consultant, she will help new home buyers select floor plans, colors, finishes and other amenities.

She said she enjoys getting to know her clients and to understand their wants, needs, dreams and budgets.

“Every circumstance is specific and unique,” Griffin said. “I like the creativity involved in helping my clients discover the possibilities in the building of their dream home.”