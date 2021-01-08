Group donates toys to Operation Christmas Joy

Members of the Franklin County Militia took part in Operation Christmas Joy on Dec. 22 by delivering a truckload of toys at the request of representatives of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from Brian Wood, the group’s vice chairman.

The program benefited more than 50 Franklin County children and their families, Wood said.

“This year has been especially difficult for many families in our community and the Franklin County Militia rose to meet this challenge,” he added. “Members from across the county gave generously to help our fellow citizens and neighbors.”

Franklin County Militia members purchased more than 200 toys and delivered them to the sheriff’s office in two separate deliveries, Wood said.

“One of the missions of the Franklin County Militia is to help friends and neighbors in times of need,” he said. “In addition, the Franklin County Militia strives to preserve and protect our natural rights and uphold the constitution of the republic.”

More information about the group is at franklincountymilitia.com.