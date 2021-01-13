 Skip to main content
Group recalls year of collective giving
Group recalls year of collective giving

Group recalls year of collective giving

Terry Nichols (left) and Jan Ruehle draw three finalists from nonprofit nominees for the January collective giving effort by 100+ Women Who Care—Smith Mountain Lake.

 Submitted photo

In a recap of the past year, members of 100+ Women Who Care—Smith Mountain Lake found new ways to make a difference in the community.

The group, which held its only in-person meeting of the year in January, awarded a collective donation of $14,300 to the Franklin County Perinatal Education Center.

Four months later in May, members each donated to the nonprofit of their choice, with more than 30 local charities receiving gifts.

For its September impact meeting, members nominated nonprofits, read written presentations by nominating members and cast their votes online, with The Landing Love Project being selected to receive a contribution of more than $14,000.

In December, the three nominees were selected from a pool of 21 nominations. Those nominees are Food for Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack Program, Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County and Bedford Community Christmas Station. Members will vote on a charity to receive their donations at the group’s meeting later this month.

For more information about 100+ Women Who Care—Smith Mountain Lake, visit the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/wwc.sml.

- Submitted by Lynn Stevens

