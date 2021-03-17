Habitat seeking construction project manager

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County has officially rebooted its Critical Home Repair program and is in need of a part-time construction project manager to oversee the projects.

Habitat has initiated a three-year growth plan to serve more local families, and the project manager position is key to supporting that mission, said John Wilson, Habitat’s board president.

“Ideally, we would need someone who knows how to build a house from scratch and knows the order of things from start to finish,” Wilson said. “This is a paid position with an application process.”

The project manager would be responsible for the planning and management of construction of Habitat homes and critical repairs.

The position requires up to 24 hours a week (three days), including Saturdays.

The successful candidate would also manage materials, tools, inspections and supervise sub-contractors and volunteers.

Habitat is seeking a project manager with 10 or more years of experience in residential home construction management and a skill and desire for hands-on carpentry, drywall, flooring and other home-building tasks.