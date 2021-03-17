Habitat seeking construction project manager

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County has officially rebooted its Critical Home Repair program and is in need of a part-time construction project manager to oversee the projects.
Habitat has initiated a three-year growth plan to serve more local families, and the project manager position is key to supporting that mission, said John Wilson, Habitat’s board president.
“Ideally, we would need someone who knows how to build a house from scratch and knows the order of things from start to finish,” Wilson said. “This is a paid position with an application process.”
The project manager would be responsible for the planning and management of construction of Habitat homes and critical repairs.
The position requires up to 24 hours a week (three days), including Saturdays.
The successful candidate would also manage materials, tools, inspections and supervise sub-contractors and volunteers.
Habitat is seeking a project manager with 10 or more years of experience in residential home construction management and a skill and desire for hands-on carpentry, drywall, flooring and other home-building tasks.
“When you’re working with volunteers, you really have to be hands-on,” Wilson said. “So, there would be some labor as well as management. An example of the perfect candidate would be a retired contractor who is looking for something else to do, or someone who has a side business with experience building houses and could do both jobs.”
Wilson added that the successful applicant would need to have the desire and personality to work with skilled and unskilled volunteers, as well as possess good communication and computer skills.
“The project manager would have the ability to schedule and manage multiple contractors and work with the affiliate volunteer coordinator to ensure available skill and manpower are scheduled to work,” he said.
Wilson said candidates are not required to be licensed, though that would be a bonus, and a background check is required.
The selected person must also have a good driving record and a pick-up truck for towing the project trailer to job sites.
Interested candidates can contact Wilson at john@habitatfcva.org or 483-8884.