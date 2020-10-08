Harvester postpones show because of rain

Harvester Outdoors announced that the Music at The Coves show, featuring Lonesome River Band with Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice Reunion Show, has been postponed from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17 because of Hurricane Delta.

“With the expected effects of Hurricane Delta in the forecast, we’ve decided to move the show to Saturday, Oct. 17, but everything else is staying the same,” said Gary Jackson, general manager of Harvester Performance Center.

Gates will open at 1 p.m., and the music starts at 2:30. The program is sponsored by The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Mountain Retreat Living and Harvester Outdoors. Proceeds benefit the Smith Mountain Arts Council and SML Good Neighbors, Inc.

Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Food and beverages would be available to purchase. Masks and temperature checks are required.