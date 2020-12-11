Hay bale tree is a family labor of love

When Franklin County farmer Ned Hudson turned 94 on Thanksgiving Day, his family, which includes four sons, a daughter, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, wanted to do something special to honor him.

Hudson’s grandchildren decided to create a Christmas tree out of hay bales and decorate them with lights. After some discussion as to how many hay bales would be needed and what the cost would be — since the farm sells the hay — Hudson gave his blessing, according to his granddaughter, Tiffany Hudson Hodges.

“So, up the hill his grandson went, stacking haybales, while others gathered paint from the store and old Christmas lights from the attic,” Hodges recalled. “The first attempt to stack the haybales immediately fell over. It was restacked and appeared to be stable, so the great-grandchildren started painting first.”

The entire family, ranging in age from 5 to 70, took turns painting six hay bales that had been stacked in a triangle to make a tree, Hodges said.

Hudson’s oldest son, Vernon, had a wooden star with lights that was placed on the top hay bale.