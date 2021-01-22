Hay Rock's views and challenging trail don't disappoint

I have been there hundreds of times before, and I knew there was a parking fee at the marina; however, I didn’t have any cash on me. And even though this was entirely my fault, I was quite perturbed that I was not going to be able to hike or photograph the cove without paying.

As I angrily turned to leave, I glanced upwards and saw the ridgeline of the Appalachian Trail towering above the reservoir. I know this may sound spiteful, but my immediate thought was “I’ll show you that I can photograph your reservoir for free.”

I was off to hike the Appalachian Trail from Daleville up to Hay Rock overlooking all of Carvins Cove. Hay Rock is a delightful hike that never seems to get enough respect. In fact, it has been called “the other trail” by those who frequent the Appalachian Trail options. Folks who desire hiking on the Appalachian Trail typically will choose from Dragon’s Tooth, McAfee Knob, Tinker Cliffs or “that other trail,” Hay Rock.

The Hay Rock trailhead can be found at a park and ride lot on U.S. 220 in Daleville immediately after exiting I-81. The hike is an out and back trail measuring just under 8 miles. The trail boasts a 1,500-foot elevation gain over the first 2 miles, which sounds quite terrifying, but that uphill trek is overloaded with strategically placed switchbacks earning the trail a pleasant, moderate difficulty rating.