Head-on collision kills Penhook man
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a head-on collision that killed a Penhook man in Pittsylvania County on March 27, according to a report from the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 3:11 p.m. on Virginia 40, two-tenths of a mile east of Virginia 888 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when it crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Rogue head on, according to Sgt. Rick Garletts.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Ronald Lee David, 62, of Penhook, was injured and transported by first responders to the Gretna Medical Center, where he later died, Garletts said in the release. David was wearing his seat belt.

Amy Orrell Slate, 45, of Naruna, was driving the Nissan, Garletts said. Slate, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the Gretna Medical Center for injuries received in the crash.

No charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

