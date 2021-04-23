Health care center to host open vaccine clinic

Bernard Healthcare Center is hosting an open COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the morning of Wednesday, April 28.

“You do not have to be a patient here to get the vaccine here,” said Ellen Holland, the center’s executive director.

Appointments are recommended; however, the center will have extra vaccines for walk-ins from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. The center has the Moderna vaccine available.

Bernard Healthcare Center is located at 1171 Franklin St. (Schewels Plaza), Rocky Mount. To make an appointment, call 489-7500.

Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; however, anyone who receives the Moderna vaccine must be 18 or older.

To find other available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 3,508,510 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 2,248,339 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 31,579 doses have been administered with 13,282 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.