Health district enters phase 1b, but vaccines are limited

The West Piedmont Health District entered COVID-19 vaccination phase 1b on Jan. 20; however, demand for the vaccine is more than the number of doses the state is receiving from the federal government.

“We are working on as many alternatives as possible to make the vaccine available,” said Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District. “The health district will continue to request COVID-19 vaccine weekly, but how many doses actually will be received is uncertain. We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”

Once the vaccine is available, those eligible to receive it include police, fire, teachers, mail carriers and other essential workers whose jobs ensure continuity of government operations. Also, anyone age 65 or older or 16-64 with a documented medical condition is included in phase 1b.

Individuals who qualify for the vaccine will be notified of the time and place they will be vaccinated, but a significant wait time may occur until the supply of vaccine available increases.