Health district enters phase 1b, but vaccines are limited

The West Piedmont Health District entered COVID-19 vaccination phase 1b on Jan. 20; however, demand for the vaccine is more than the number of doses the state is receiving from the federal government.
“We are working on as many alternatives as possible to make the vaccine available,” said Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District. “The health district will continue to request COVID-19 vaccine weekly, but how many doses actually will be received is uncertain. We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”
Once the vaccine is available, those eligible to receive it include police, fire, teachers, mail carriers and other essential workers whose jobs ensure continuity of government operations. Also, anyone age 65 or older or 16-64 with a documented medical condition is included in phase 1b.
Individuals who qualify for the vaccine will be notified of the time and place they will be vaccinated, but a significant wait time may occur until the supply of vaccine available increases.
“Many phase 1b recipients will get their vaccine through their workplace and do not need to seek vaccine independently,” Gateley said. Smaller and independent businesses, individuals 65 years old and up, and anyone not affiliated with a workplace clinic may add their names to the vaccine list. Instructions on how to do so will be released next week.
“Until then, we ask for the public’s patience,” Gateley said. “This is a huge undertaking, and our staff and partners are working diligently to make the vaccination process as smooth as possible.”
In the meantime, Gateley said it is important to continue to wear a mask, practice regular hand washing, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid large gatherings and get a flu shot.
More information about the vaccine and its availability will be posted to the West Piedmont Health District’s website, on Facebook and by recorded message at the Franklin County Health Department (484-0292).
At press time, 320,593 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 39,458 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 1,462 doses have been administered with 113 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 1,507 doses were administered with 148 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 25 doses were admininstered with one person fully vaccinated, and 289 doses were given in Patrick County, with 12 people fully vaccinated.
Virginia Department of Health reported 3,079 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 97 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 459,604 this week. The state reports 20,405 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 5,940.