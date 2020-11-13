Heavy rain floods roads, downs trees

Heavy rain throughout Southwest Virginia has led streams and creeks to spill over their banks. Several roads in Franklin County were closed temporarily due to flooding or downed trees early Thursday morning.

Smith Mountain Lake was expected to exceed full pond by 4 feet on Friday morning, according to a news release from Appalachian Power.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Property owners are encouraged to remove unsecured items from the lower levels of their docks and relocate any items along the shoreline,” the release said. “Shoreline property owners should also secure water craft and floating docks and take caution when walking on docks.”

At 9:05 a.m., Smith Mountain Lake’s level was 796.26 feet (full pond is 795 feet).

At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the water level at Philpott Lake was at 976.82 feet, which was 2.82 feet above full pond.