Henry County teacher earns second runner-up title
Victoria Clements

Victoria Renee Clements recently was named second runner-up for Henry County Public School’s 2022 teacher of the year.

Clements is a 2003 graduate of Franklin County High School and a 2007 graduate of Radford University.

She has been employed with Henry County Public Schools for 14 years as the hearing-impaired teacher for the deaf/hard of hearing at Stanleytown Elementary School.

Clements also is an active member of the Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church, Rocky Mount. She is the daughter of Richard and Marilyn Clements of Rocky Mount.

