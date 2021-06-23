 Skip to main content
Henry Elementary School honor roll
Henry Elementary School honor roll

A/B Honor Roll or Principal’s List at Henry Elementary School for the 4th nine weeks of school.

Principal’s List

3rd grade: Orion Dunn, Berkeley Pruitt, Brody Jamison, and Thomas Wheeler

4th grade: Molly Byrd, MacKenzie Pilson, Riley Bilka, Serenity Myers, and Mason Philpott

5th grade: Hannah Mason, Khloe Sykes, Mia Morris, Sofia Silvas, and Grace Gary

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Jackson Dickerson, Jasmine Donovant, Rakayla Wade, Skylyn Pence, Phoenix Brizendine, Luna Ferguson, Bradley Jones, Julius Mueller, and Everleigh Hodges

4th grade:  Emerson Gillispie, Leaveah Ramsey, Na’Ziah Flemming, Mya Mellinger, Faustino Rafael, Blake Mason, Levi Peters and Hunter Powell

 5th grade: Hailey Ashby, Gage Howley, Lincoln Jamison, Brooklyn Musleh, Jeremiah Williams, Natalee Bailey, Skyler Hodges, and Tyler Layman

                  

