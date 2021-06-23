Henry Elementary School honor roll

A/B Honor Roll or Principal’s List at Henry Elementary School for the 4th nine weeks of school.
Principal’s List
3rd grade: Orion Dunn, Berkeley Pruitt, Brody Jamison, and Thomas Wheeler
4th grade: Molly Byrd, MacKenzie Pilson, Riley Bilka, Serenity Myers, and Mason Philpott
5th grade: Hannah Mason, Khloe Sykes, Mia Morris, Sofia Silvas, and Grace Gary
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Jackson Dickerson, Jasmine Donovant, Rakayla Wade, Skylyn Pence, Phoenix Brizendine, Luna Ferguson, Bradley Jones, Julius Mueller, and Everleigh Hodges
4th grade: Emerson Gillispie, Leaveah Ramsey, Na’Ziah Flemming, Mya Mellinger, Faustino Rafael, Blake Mason, Levi Peters and Hunter Powell
5th grade: Hailey Ashby, Gage Howley, Lincoln Jamison, Brooklyn Musleh, Jeremiah Williams, Natalee Bailey, Skyler Hodges, and Tyler Layman