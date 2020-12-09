High school moves to all-virtual learning until Jan. 4

Staffing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic have once again resulted in moving Franklin County High School students to all-virtual learning until after the New Year.

Principal Jon Crutchfield said the school is closed for in-person instruction from Dec. 7 until Dec. 22.

All Franklin County Schools are scheduled to be closed for the holiday break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

FCHS students will return to a hybrid schedule with in-person and virtual learning starting Jan. 4, Crutchfield said.

“It’s eight in-person days,” he said.

In a Dec. 4 email, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs reiterated that there was a staffing shortage, and the closure was not because of positive cases of COVID-19 in the school.