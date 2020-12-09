High school moves to all-virtual learning until Jan. 4

Staffing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic have once again resulted in moving Franklin County High School students to all-virtual learning until after the New Year.
Principal Jon Crutchfield said the school is closed for in-person instruction from Dec. 7 until Dec. 22.
All Franklin County Schools are scheduled to be closed for the holiday break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.
FCHS students will return to a hybrid schedule with in-person and virtual learning starting Jan. 4, Crutchfield said.
“It’s eight in-person days,” he said.
In a Dec. 4 email, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs reiterated that there was a staffing shortage, and the closure was not because of positive cases of COVID-19 in the school.
“In an abundance of caution, we are asking increasing numbers of our staff and students to quarantine and teach/learn from home when someone comes into their classroom and is positive for COVID-19 and they could have been exposed,” Cobbs wrote in the email. “This still leaves a coverage deficiency for the remaining hybrid students. We believe temporarily reverting to full virtual learning will allow our current quarantining staff to finish their quarantine and it will curb some of the greater community issues from potentially spreading within the schools.”
Currently the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,797 positive COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, an increase of 87 cases from last Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!