High school plans to host in-person graduation

Franklin County High School has been planning since January for what graduation would look like for the class of 2021.
Last week those plans became clearer after Gov. Ralph Northam announced that K-12 schools and colleges in Virginia could host outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees or 30% of the venue’s capacity—whichever is less—while the cap for indoor ceremonies was limited to 500 people or 30% of the venue’s capacity.
When reached by phone Monday afternoon, FCHS Principal Jon Crutchfield said he felt confident that C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field would be able to hold all 478 graduating seniors, as well as a yet-to-be-determined number of guests per graduate.
“Every graduate will have a number of tickets available to them” for guests, Crutchfield said.
Because he was still awaiting additional guidance from the state superintendent’s office, Crutchfield was unable to give an exact number of guests allowed.
And although it likely won’t be like past graduations, it will be as close to a traditional, in-person ceremony as possible, Crutchfield said. “It’s going to be definitely different.”
Students would be spaced 3 feet apart (per guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on the football field, while guests would sit in the stands spaced 6 feet apart. Masks will be required of all attendees, based on the guidelines.
This year’s graduation is scheduled for June 10 at 7 p.m.
Other events for high school seniors are in the works as well, Crutchfield said.
The senior banquet has been scheduled for April 24 at The Early Inn. Other events, including senior awards and academic awards will be livestreamed with students attending in person, and this year’s senior picnic, which will be held outdoors, is scheduled for June 2, Crutchfield said.
One other event, this year’s senior prom, was still in the planning stages as Crutchfield said they were exploring options such as open-air wedding venues.
“Our plan is to do as many things as we can,” he said.