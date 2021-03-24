High school plans to host in-person graduation

Franklin County High School has been planning since January for what graduation would look like for the class of 2021.

Last week those plans became clearer after Gov. Ralph Northam announced that K-12 schools and colleges in Virginia could host outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees or 30% of the venue’s capacity—whichever is less—while the cap for indoor ceremonies was limited to 500 people or 30% of the venue’s capacity.

When reached by phone Monday afternoon, FCHS Principal Jon Crutchfield said he felt confident that C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field would be able to hold all 478 graduating seniors, as well as a yet-to-be-determined number of guests per graduate.

“Every graduate will have a number of tickets available to them” for guests, Crutchfield said.

Because he was still awaiting additional guidance from the state superintendent’s office, Crutchfield was unable to give an exact number of guests allowed.

And although it likely won’t be like past graduations, it will be as close to a traditional, in-person ceremony as possible, Crutchfield said. “It’s going to be definitely different.”