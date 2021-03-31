High school to remain open after COVID-19 outbreak

Franklin County High School will remain open following the report of an outbreak, the school told parents and guardians on Monday.

Eight students were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, and seven of those cases are related and considered an outbreak, according to a notification letter.

Principal Jon Crutchfield on Tuesday declined to provide details about the common thread between cases, citing student privacy.

The seven students were on school grounds on March 24, while the unrelated eighth student was on school grounds on March 26. The school received notification of the positive tests on March 26 and Monday, according to the letter.

“The school has already notified the individuals in this situation whom we are aware of who had direct exposure,” the letter stated. Those people are quarantining.

Monday also marked the first time in more than a year that Franklin County High School students returned to the classroom full time. The high school has spent most of the school year either on a two-day hybrid schedule or fully virtual; now, all students are able to attend classes in-person five days per week.