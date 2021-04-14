Home-schoolers bring history to life

Families of local home-schoolers got to step back in time last Friday evening at Cross Pointe Church in Wirtz as their students presented Essentials Faces of History Wax Museum.

The 1700s were represented by Aaron Lawrence portraying Paul Revere, Donnie Annas as Patrick Henry, Camden Boyd as Thomas Jefferson, Matthias Henry as Alexander Hamilton, Ian Brubaker as Marquis de Lafayette and Emma McPherson as Deborah Sampson.

Eugene Bowman represented the 1800s as Ulysses S. Grant.

Representing the 1900s were Della Bowman portraying Rosa Parks, Ross McGhee as John F. Kennedy, Isaac Bowman as Jackie Robinson and Faith Hicks as Sally Ride.

The students are part of an educational program called Classical Conversations through which they “share the love of learning through a Christian worldview and fellowship with other families,” according to the program’s website.

Classical Conversations of Franklin County is directed by Judy Wisler and meets on Tuesdays. The group consists of 31 students from 17 families.

“I thought they did a wonderful job of presenting the person they were representing,” Wisler said Friday of the program. “Their excitement to be in character was so much fun.”