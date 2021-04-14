Home-schoolers bring history to life

Families of local home-schoolers got to step back in time last Friday evening at Cross Pointe Church in Wirtz as their students presented Essentials Faces of History Wax Museum.
The 1700s were represented by Aaron Lawrence portraying Paul Revere, Donnie Annas as Patrick Henry, Camden Boyd as Thomas Jefferson, Matthias Henry as Alexander Hamilton, Ian Brubaker as Marquis de Lafayette and Emma McPherson as Deborah Sampson.
Eugene Bowman represented the 1800s as Ulysses S. Grant.
Representing the 1900s were Della Bowman portraying Rosa Parks, Ross McGhee as John F. Kennedy, Isaac Bowman as Jackie Robinson and Faith Hicks as Sally Ride.
The students are part of an educational program called Classical Conversations through which they “share the love of learning through a Christian worldview and fellowship with other families,” according to the program’s website.
Classical Conversations of Franklin County is directed by Judy Wisler and meets on Tuesdays. The group consists of 31 students from 17 families.
“I thought they did a wonderful job of presenting the person they were representing,” Wisler said Friday of the program. “Their excitement to be in character was so much fun.”
The students were dressed in attire appropriate to the historical figure they depicted and posed as if being viewed in a wax museum. Beside them were small display tables with information they had prepared about their characters. The tables included items such as books, flags, pictures, learning games to check comprehension and tools of their trade. For example, a ball and glove were displayed at Jackie Robinson’s post.
The tables also had light-up buttons that signaled for the characters to present a short speech about themselves.
The event Friday was just one part of the students’ projects that they had started working on before Christmas. The projects incorporated the students’ writing skills along with American history that they have been covering this year.
The students, ranging in age from 9 to 12 years old, are in the Essentials group of the local organization.
Melissa Lawrence is a mother and home-school tutor for the group, which is referred to as The Essentials of the English Language.
“Essentials is a complete language arts program that takes the student beyond the worksheet,” according to the event program. “Students are taught how to analyze sentence construction thoughtfully. The result is strong language construction and usage skills, both written and oral.”
In addition to Friday night’s program, Lawrence said the students wrote research papers that included numerous steps and the use of at least three sources. Last Tuesday the students presented their papers orally using third-person voice before Friday evening’s presentations in first-person voice.
“They’ve come a long way this year,” Lawrence said of the students’ quality of writing. “I’m really proud of their growth.”
Responses from students and parents about the project were positive. “It’s been exciting for him,” said Steven Brubaker, Ian’s father. He added that the students had fun learning about public speaking, history and writing.
“My favorite part [of the project] was I got to be an important person in American history,” said Donnie Annas who chose to portray Patrick Henry because he said Henry had an exciting life.
Della Bowman said she chose Rosa Parks because she was an interesting person in history and that the best part of the project was making the display and finding the clothes.
“It’s been exciting having the kids pick out their own projects and determining what was important to include,” said Monica Bowman, has three children in the program, including Della. “It’s been fun to see their personalities develop through the year.”
The Classical Conversations program is comprised of three groups: Foundations for 4 to 12 year olds, Essentials for ages 9 to 12, and Challenge for ages 12 and older.
More information about Classical Conversations of Franklin County is available by contact Judy Wisler at wisler03@aol.com.