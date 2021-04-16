Home tour prepares for delayed 30th anniversary celebration

The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour board recently met virtually to begin detailed planning for its 30th anniversary event, now scheduled for Oct. 8 through 10.

“Declaring the event ‘on’ for 2021 is really exciting for us and for the SML community,” said Sandra Morse, the tour’s executive director. “It has been a difficult year for individuals, families and businesses in our area. The tour was unable to assist our eight participating charities to our normal extent, yet the charities have been there during these difficult times to provide their services to those in need in our region. The 2021 event will get us back on track.”

In the past 30 years, the SML Charity Home Tour has raised nearly $5 million for regional charities. In its 25th anniversary year alone, sponsors contributed approximately $180,000 to the tour.

“We are hoping our 30th anniversary event will have a similar success,” Morse said. “People should be eager to enjoy a fun lakefront weekend exploring eight beautiful homes after being cooped up for most of the past year and half. Charity services may have looked somewhat different during the pandemic, but food was still distributed, power bills were still paid, the homeless were cared for, reading programs continued and new mothers were given diapers and consulting services.”