Home tour soliciting volunteers for board, committee positions

The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour is looking for board and committee members to join its all-volunteer team as planning gets underway for the tour’s 30th anniversary.
“These positions have typically been filled by homeowners and current board members chatting with others in the community about the tour,” said Sandra Morse, the tour’s executive director. “Several board members are new to the lake, recently retired and looking to get involved in the community.”
The current open positions include sponsorship chair, sponsorship data manager, and ticket chair. There are several co-chairs and committee positions open as well.
Working with the charities, the sponsorship chair manages the solicitation of sponsors and individuals.
There’s also a need for a sponsorship data manager. Using spreadsheets, this person creates, updates and analyzes all incoming data from sponsor contracts.
The ticket chair manages ticket processes, including setting ticket prices, ticket outlets, ticket reporting and training the charity ticket leads.
Diane Lohr, joined the board as treasurer in 2016 after her home was featured on the tour. “Being on the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour Board has been a very rewarding experience, not only to have my home on the tour, but to serve on the board, knowing you’re giving back and supporting local charities,” she said.
Since its inception 29 years ago, the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour has raised more than $4 million for regional charities.
To volunteer to be a part of the tour, email Sandra Morse at charityhometour@gmail.com or visit www.smlcharityhometour.com.
