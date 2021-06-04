HOMECOMING CELEBRATION
Bobby Radford has found a way to combine his love for old cars and music.
WIRTZ — The Rev. Joe Dillon, pastor of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, leads his parishioners for the last time Sunday as a full-time minister.
SONTAG — For the second year in a row, September will not be Fair Month in Franklin County.
Franklin and Pittsylvania counties recently agreed to a temporary pause in negotiations concerning the response area for the Cool Branch Volun…
When Sherry Scott was younger and she was asked that age-old question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” her answer was to be a lawyer.
Elwood Holland said he had a eerie feeling he was headed to Vietnam once he completed basic training in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The summer season is now underway at Smith Mountain Lake with the arrival of Memorial Day. Crowds of boaters took to the water this past weeke…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
High-speed internet is finally arriving in several underserved areas of Franklin County. Briscnet recently began providing service from a fixe…
This cements an agreement on the principle issues that will allow the county to absorb the city at a date not yet set.