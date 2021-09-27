HOMECOMING HONORS
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
Center Stage Catering, Inc. recently announced that it will be opening a new restaurant in Rocky Mount. It will be called The Porch.
The Town of Rocky Mount will be holding the Sidewalk Sale tomorrow.
An outdoor climate-controlled tent was set up adjacent to the emergency department at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday.
SNOW CREEK—Local distiller and national television personality Henry Lee Law and his sidekick Kenny Law will visit “Moonshine Memories...Old &…
Ferrum College welcomed its new campus minister last month when Indiana native Laura Robinson arrived on campus.
A Rocky Mount girl has donated more than 200 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
A lawsuit that challenges the taking of private land for the Mountain Valley Pipeline remains pending in an appeals court.
Charges in Martinsville come after sentencing in Halifax.
SNOW CREEK—Jimmy Cannoy will open his well-stocked replica Texaco service station to visitors Saturday, Sept. 25 for the annual “Moonshine Mem…