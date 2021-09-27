 Skip to main content
HOMECOMING HONORS
Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at halftime of Friday night's football game between the Eagles and Hidden Valley Titans.

