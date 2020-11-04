Homestead Creamery issues recall on glass-bottled products

In a notice posted to its website, Homestead Creamery announced last week a voluntary recall on glass-bottled products because of a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process.

Products in the glass bottles may have a “strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product,” the notice said. “There is no known health risk associated with the issue at this time.”

The returnable glass bottles were distributed in 11 states, including Virginia, starting Oct. 15 via retail stores, direct delivery and wholesale distributors, the notice said.

Eggnog and old-fashioned custard in non-returnable glass bottles with a best-by date of Nov. 15 that were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in 22 states, including Virginia, were included in the recall. Shipments of this product started Oct. 14, the notice said.

There have been no serious illnesses reported, the notice said. Bottles should be returned to the place they were purchased for a refund.

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Homestead Creamery at 721-2045. For a list of recalled products, visit homesteadcreameryinc.com/farm-stories.