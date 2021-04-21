Homestead's farm market undergoes renovations

It’s been a few weeks since Homestead Creamery’s renovated farm market has been open in Burnt Chimney, and feedback from customers has been positive, according to company officials.

“Everything that we’ve heard so far from the customers ... it’s all been received very well,” said Heather Williams, Homestead’s farm market manager.

Remodeling the space was something that the creamery had been contemplating for some time, according to Rose Jeter, the creamery’s marketing director.

“It wasn’t built and designed to be a farm market,” Jeter said of the space that was transformed from a one-story ranch home into the farm market years ago.

When the pandemic barred indoor seating in the creamery, Jeter said they began exploring options for what to do with the empty space. “That gave us the opportunity to look at where we want to go and what we wanted to do with the farm market.”

The renovations included taking down walls, eliminating tables for indoor dining and separating the deli space, where freshly prepared sandwiches and salads are made, from the dipping cabinets, where nearly two dozen flavors of ice cream are served.