HONOR ROLL

GLADE HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SECOND NINE WEEKS

*4TH GRADE PRINCIPAL’S LIST—Abigail Baker, Kaiden Davidson, Amy Pichardo Delagado, Peria Moralez Hernandez, Yamilett Garcia Hernandez, Madison Keatts, Macie Simmons, Ian Wright.

*5TH GRADE PRINCIPAL’S LIST—Kylie Adkins, Olivia Hodges, Cooper Kendall, Phillip Kislow, Kallie Manning, Luis Negron, Abigail Richmond, Timothy Robertson, Chandler Stanley.

**4TH GRADE HONOR ROLL— Patrick Bowers, Linus Bruington, Raelyn Crowder, Henry Cundiff, Landon Dooley, Mariah Fink, Libbby Gardner, Sylas Hogge, Riley Hudson, Emma Kendall, Katherine Neice, Savannah Patterson, Jayden Poindexter, Trevor Smith, Allison Wilkinson.

**5TH GRADE HONOR ROLL— Jackson Adams, Armando Angeles-Angeles, Clarissa Flora, Shania Flora, Ellise Gray, Addilynn Hodges, Kamden Morris, Jacob Powell, Sophie Thornhill, Johns Wagner, Jacob Wright.

* All A’s and Must Have All E’s in Citizenship

** All A’s/B’s and Must Have All E’s or S’s in Citizenship

