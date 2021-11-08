Franklin County annually honors its deceased military veterans by placing American flags at their graves.These photos were taken Monday afternoon at Hill Street Cemetery in Rocky Mount. Also, those who served are honored with bricks that are placed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. Veterans Day is Thursday.
HONORING THOSE WHO HAVE SACRIFICED
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board on Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, it appears that there will be at least two new members of the board.
Seto, domestic short hair
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
To celebrate its church’s 125th anniversary, members of St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum opened a time capsule that had been buried…
Franklin County High School announced the following students are either on the school's Principal's List or Honor Roll for the first nine week…
- +2
- Updated
Williams had more than 80% of the vote with more than two-thirds of the district's precincts reporting.
- Updated
Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local general elections.
- Updated
Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop in Rocky Mount on Wednesday morning at Franklin Restaurant. He…
- Updated
All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area.