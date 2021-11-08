 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORING THOSE WHO HAVE SACRIFICED
0 comments
featured

HONORING THOSE WHO HAVE SACRIFICED

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County annually honors its deceased military veterans by placing American flags at their graves.These photos were taken Monday afternoon at Hill Street Cemetery in Rocky Mount. Also, those who served are honored with bricks that are placed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. Veterans Day is Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

FCHS announces school honors

Franklin County High School announced the following students are either on the school's Principal's List or Honor Roll for the first nine week…

+10
Byron retains seat
Local News

Byron retains seat

  • Updated

All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics