Humane society receives $12,000 grant from Petco Love

Earlier this week, Petco Love awarded a $12,000 grant to Franklin County Humane Society support its work helping animals in Franklin County and surrounding communities.

“We will use the grant to take in senior pets and those animals needing veterinary care from our local animal control agencies and provide them with the veterinary services and care needed to get them ready for adoption,” said Donna Essig, the humane society’s president. “These animals are the most likely to be left behind in shelters. Petco Love’s support is a huge boost to our ability to give these neediest animals a chance to live happy and healthy lives in loving homes.”

Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, Petco Love has provided organizations with nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, according to its website. They’ve also helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.