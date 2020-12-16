Humane society reports increased need in adoptions, donations

The Franklin County Humane Society is reporting an increase in the number of animals up for adoption, as well as the number of spay and neuter surgeries.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in requests for appointments for spay and neuter surgeries,” said Franklin County Humane Society President Donna Essig. “It may be that more people have adopted pets during the pandemic. We are also seeing more people requesting help with getting outside cats spayed and neutered.”

The humane society’s Planned Pethood Clinic has provided more than 3,962 spay and neuter surgeries so far this year, Essig said.

The humane society’s adoption center is filled with cats and dogs waiting for adoption.

Essig said the year started with 101 cats and 46 dogs needing adoption and, as of last month, the center accepted 1,273 more cats and 805 more dogs.

“So, we have provided care for 2,225 animals at the adoption center so far this year,” Essig said. “Currently, there are 242 cats and 55 dogs still in our care, so there are plenty of kitties to choose from for anyone considering adopting a companion kitty this year.”

The adoption center is open again after a quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic.