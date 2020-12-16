Humane society reports increased need in adoptions, donations

The Franklin County Humane Society is reporting an increase in the number of animals up for adoption, as well as the number of spay and neuter surgeries.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in requests for appointments for spay and neuter surgeries,” said Franklin County Humane Society President Donna Essig. “It may be that more people have adopted pets during the pandemic. We are also seeing more people requesting help with getting outside cats spayed and neutered.”
The humane society’s Planned Pethood Clinic has provided more than 3,962 spay and neuter surgeries so far this year, Essig said.
The humane society’s adoption center is filled with cats and dogs waiting for adoption.
Essig said the year started with 101 cats and 46 dogs needing adoption and, as of last month, the center accepted 1,273 more cats and 805 more dogs.
“So, we have provided care for 2,225 animals at the adoption center so far this year,” Essig said. “Currently, there are 242 cats and 55 dogs still in our care, so there are plenty of kitties to choose from for anyone considering adopting a companion kitty this year.”
The adoption center is open again after a quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An angel tree with wish lists is available for anyone wanting to provide gifts for the animals.
The adoption center is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A book-reading is scheduled for Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the adoption center.
“The local author (Angelique Archer) adopted from us and included the kitten in her book,” said Adoption Center Director Anita Scott.
“A Tale of Two Kitties” will be introduced to visitors and snacks will be provided.
“Just bring a mask,” Scott added.
The book is also available for purchase on Amazon.com.
Scott said the humane society is always in need of monetary donations to help fund medical supplies, staff, veterinary bills, electricity and insurance.
In addition, the center welcomes donations of items, including:
Purina or Purina One Cat and Kitten Chow
Canine and feline canned food (the cats prefer pate)
Dental chews (no rawhide)
Unscented, non-clumping kitty litter
Bleach-free cleaners
Paper towels and toilet paper
Liquid laundry soap and bleach
Dryer sheets
Liquid hand soap and Dawn dish soap
15- and 39-gallon trash bags
Copy paper and address labels
Small Post-It notes
Black gel pens
Items are also being collected to sell in the humane society’s fundraising store, Purrfect Treasures.
“The store is stocked with wonderful one-of-a-kind gifts and will have new items added each day we are open,” Scott said.
Purrfect Treasures is open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A special event is also planned for Dec. 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
