Hundreds attend Moonshine Heritage Car Show

Despite a weather forecast that called for heavy rain, more than 200 spectators attended the Moonshine Heritage Car Show at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum on the Ferrum College campus on Saturday.

On display were 30 cars that had been used or would have been used for hauling moonshine, according to Bethany Worley, director of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum.

The event also featured a performance by Appalachian songwriter Colby Helms of Boones Mill.

From 9 to 11 a.m. that morning, the Franklin County Amateur Radio Club made 65 broadcast connections from Canada to Texas with its Whiskey 4 Moonshine (W4M) special event station.

“It was so cool listening to them with ‘Hello, upstate New York. We’re here in Franklin County, Virginia sharing awareness of the Franklin County Moonshine Heritage,’” said David Rotenizer, Franklin County’s director of tourism.

Next year, Worley said the event will be renamed the Moonshine Heritage Bash to expand the event to include not only the car show, but also more vendors, live music and distilleries.