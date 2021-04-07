Inaugural Restaurant Week to start April 19

Smith Mountain Lake’s first Restaurant Week will be April 19 through May 1.

Organized by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, participating restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert specials at four different price points of $5, $10, $20 and $30.

“The chamber is excited to bring the first Restaurant Week to the greater Smith Mountain Lake community,” said Erin Stanley, the chamber’s member relations and events director. “These are popular events in other markets such as Roanoke, Blacksburg and Richmond, and we’re confident residents and visitors will enjoy exploring the diverse restaurant scene at the lake.”

Restaurant specials will be available for dine-in and carryout. Also, after completing their meal at a participating restaurant, diners will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of 15 gift certificates to area eateries worth $25 each, Stanley said.

“This allows a few of our area restaurants who aren’t yet open for the season the opportunity to participate, and it encourages diners to try a number of establishments throughout the week,” she said.

There currently are more than two dozen restaurants at the lake, as well as in Rocky Mount and Bedford, that have signed on to participate, Stanley said.