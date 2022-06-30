Independence Festival returns to Dillon Stadium today

The annual Independence Festival, sponsored and staged by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club, is scheduled for today (Friday, July 1) at Franklin County High School's C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The event is the first held at Dillon Stadium since FCHS's 2022 Commencement and will be the last until the start of the Eagles' fall football campaign.

The event, which is free of charge, is presented by Ply Gem.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

The highlight of the festival is a fireworks show that begins at dark and concludes the event's activities.

Tin Can Locomotive is scheduled to perform.

The Patriot Award will be presented to a selected local veteran.

Also, the Rotary Club will present its Paul Harris Fellow Awards.

Patrons are welcome to bring chairs and blankets and seating is also available in the stadium grandstands.

Food vendors will be on site.

50/50 drawings will be conducted, and Rotary Club members will sell $50 chances to win $2,500, $1,000 and one of three $500 prizes with proceeds benefiting the Nature Trail Pedestrian Bridge Restoration at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post.

The festival was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021. It became an in-person event when the Commonwealth of Virginia when state restrictions on such events were lifted one week before the festival.

This year's festival is the 38th - the first festival was staged in 1985.