International Vintage Boating Day Cruise is Saturday

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will be participating in the 2nd annual International Vintage Boating Day Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 21.

This event originated in 2020 and the SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society was one of the first American clubs to participate. All boat owners that have 1996 or older boats are encouraged to join the cruise. The cruise will start at the confluence of the Roanoke and Blackwater Rivers at 10 a.m.

The complete route and approximate times are listed below.

Aug. 21

9:45 – 10 a.m. Meet at the confluence of the Roanoke and Blackwater Rivers at Channel Marker B1

10—10:15 a.m. Cruise towards the dam

10:15 – 10:40 a.m. Cruise up Witcher Creek

10:40 – 11:30 a.m. Cruise to Craddock Creek and lunch at Mitchell’s Restaurant

1:15 – 1:30 p.m. Depart Mitchell’s and cruise up Craddock Creek to Mariner’s Landing

1:30 – 2 p.m. Cruise back to Marker B1. End of cruise.