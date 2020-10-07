Jerry Douglas to play Halloween concert in Union Hall

Harvester Outdoors and The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake have announced a Halloween Picnic Blue Moon Rising with 14-time Grammy Award winner Jerry Douglas, featuring Daniel Kimbro, on Oct. 31.

Douglas is well-known to bluegrass fans for his work with acts, including the Jerry Douglas Band, the Earls of Leicester and Alison Krauss and Union Station. A Grammy-nominated bassist, Kimbro has dozens of collaborations to his credit, including Earls of Leicester.

“We’re welcoming folks back to The Coves for a fun, family-friendly afternoon followed by a stellar performance from internationally known musicians,” said Gary Jackson, general manager of Harvester Performance Center. Jackson added that the Halloween event will benefit the United Way Roanoke Valley Food Bank in Rocky Mount.

Jackson said that energy from The Coves’ solar arrays will be used to power the show.

“The whole concept behind The Coves is environmental friendliness,” Jackson said. “Using the solar power is a nice way to be able to lessen our impact on the beautiful setting.”