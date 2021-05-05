Kindergarten registration deadline is May 7

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin County Public Schools is conducting kindergarten registration differently this year.

Registration forms should be downloaded, completed and submitted electronically by Friday, May 7 from the Franklin County Public Schools’ website, frco.k12.va.us.

Screenings will take place on Wednesday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, parents will need to contact their child’s school to schedule an appointment. Parents who do not have internet access will have to contact their child’s school to pick up paper forms.

Students entering kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021 as per Virginia State Regulations regarding kindergarten entrance age.

Parents also will need to submit their child’s birth certificate, child’s physical, child’s immunization records and three proofs of residence such as a driver’s license, utility bill and a lease agreement or other bills.

Parents who wish to apply for out of zone attendance should contact the school in their assigned school zone. Parents may contact the Franklin County Public Schools’ Transportation Department at 483-5541 to determine their school zone assignment.

For more information, visit frco.k12.va.us.