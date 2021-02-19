Lake chamber launches getaway giveaway

One person will have a chance to win a grand prize worth more than $2,500 in a contest launched by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber launched its Smith Mountain Lake Getaway Sweepstakes in an effort to market the region as a tourist destination. One winner will be selected randomly to win prizes, including overnight accommodations, a boat rental and restaurant gift certificates.

“This new initiative is designed to showcase the best of Smith Mountain Lake to potential visitors and generate excitement for the upcoming tourism season,” said Christopher Finley, the chamber’s executive director.

The marketing campaign is being funded with a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, which was designed to help local and regional tourism entities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the getaway sweepstakes, we’re targeting travelers from three key markets – North Carolina, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. – with a campaign that includes extensive print and digital advertising,” Finley said.

Entries are being accepted at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com until May 2. The contest is limited to one entry per valid email address, and no purchase is necessary to win. A winner drawn at random from eligible entries on May 17.