Lake Christian Ministries gives 431 children presents

This year’s COVID-19 pandemic increased requests for Christmas gifts through Lake Christian Ministries’ A Child’s Christmas by 20%, according to organizer Lynda Imirie. More than 190 families requested gifts for 431 children, ranging in age from newborn to 16 years old.

This year, LCM distributed angel cards to area churches, including Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Resurrection Catholic Church, Epworth United Methodist Church, Patmos United Methodist Church and Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Imirie said. Cards were also placed at businesses, including Carilion Wellness Westlake, The Blackwater Cafe, Hot Shots, ReMax Lakefront Realty, American National Bank, Mariner’s Landing and the Antique Mall at Downtown Moneta.

Toy donation boxes were placed at Westlake Automotive, Dollar General stores in Eastlake, Westlake, Scruggs and Union Hall, as well as Mama Ann’s Gifts and Goodies, Moneta Farm & Home Center, SML Coffee House, Capps Home Building Center, Westlake Library and Moneta/SML Library, Imirie said. Other businesses, including Sea Tow-Smith Mountain Lake, Napoli Cowboy and DeNeal’s Cabinets, contributed donations.

Anonymous donors, Imirie said, helped pay for clothes and gifts, including providing $2 bills for each child to remind them how special they are.