Lake Democrats expand office space
Lake Democrats expand office space

Lake Democrats expand office space

Denise Tuttle (center), SML Democrats president, cut the ribbon at a Sept. 11 event welcoming members and guests in the group’s expanded space at Smith Mountain Lake.

 Photo by JASON DUNOVANT

The Smith Mountain Lake Democrats recently expanded its office space to accommodate room for programs, committee meetings, social activities and a gathering place for residents.

“We are so excited to have an active membership, and because so many people attend the meetings, we’ve been squeezed into a small space that was not conducive to productive presentations or discussion,” said Denise Tuttle, club president.

“Of course, during election years, we often see a jump in new members,” said Tuttle. “And since 2020 is a presidential election year, we’ve already experienced more interest than usual.” The club works with both the official Franklin County and Bedford County Democrat committees, but provides space that is closer for Smith Mountain Lake residents.

The office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the election season. The office can provide voter registration forms and election signs, as well as information about early voting, the candidates and club membership. Masks are required and strict sanitation procedures are followed. The office address is 16483 Moneta Road, Halesford Center, Moneta.

For more information, visit www.smldemocrats.org, email smldems@gmail.com or call 297-4180.

