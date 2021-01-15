The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Donald R. Barber, by attorney-in-fact, to Clayton E. Parker, lot 41, The Boardwalk, Dec. 29, $1,605,000.
Joseph V. Bolyard to Willem J.A. Van Jaarsveld, lot 16, The Cape, Dec. 7, $925,000.
Coves Model Homes I LLC to Courtney D. Moore, lot 14, The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Dec. 18, $905,000.
W. Edward Goforth, trustee, to Terry James Hughes, lot 9, Grand Villas, Montego Bay, Gills Creek District, Dec. 8, $715,000.
Douglas J. Grider to Rodney Michael Lapausky, lot 55, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, Dec. 29, $710,000.
Howard O. Bowman to Shawn Montgomery, parcels 1-4, Boone District, Dec. 7, $700,000.
Michael A. Conlon to Timothy N. Wilson, lot 15, Winding Waters, Gills Creek District, Dec. 15, $690,000.
Claude Michael Hanbury to Kendall E. Sellers, lot 57, The Cottages at Contentment Island, Dec. 8, $675,000.
Thomas W. Brawner to Nathan Kent Mote, lot 23, Commodore Cape, Union Hall District, Dec. 1, $670,000.
CS Custom Structures Inc. to Steven E. Wood, lot 25, Long Island Estates, Dec. 23, $625,000.
Mary S. Alt to Timothy J. Suite, lot 12, Collinsville Land Corp., Dec. 4, $625,000.
Louis A. Airoldi Jr. to Rudolph Milisits, lot 8, Franklin Shores Subdivision, Dec. 29, $612,000.
Lawrence C. Fogliatti to John F. Carroll Jr., trustee, lot 3, Island Green Pointe, The Water’s Edge, Dec. 7, $575,000.
Edward C. Frank to Christopher William Brumley, 6.03 acres, Dec. 7, $565,000.
John W. Engleby III to Steven Crumley, lot 70, Lakewood Forest, Dec. 17, $485,000.
Daniel Whitt Hamrick to Jack Lewis St.Clair II, new lot 50A, The Waterfront, Dec. 1, $484,500.
Fred E. Figgers to Erik M. Ross, lot 16, Fairway Bay, Dec. 4, $430,000.
Lynn Hodges Hux to Timothy L. Boone, 29.668 acres and 18.101 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 14, $415,000.
Franklin Real Estate Company to Garry R. Nichols, lot 2B, Merrimans Run, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $388,500.
Sharon I. Conley to Stephen T. Booth, lot 24, Lakewood Forest, Dec. 17, $379,000.
Michael West Brennan II to Mark A. Daconto, unit 309, Dockside at Bernard’s Landing, Dec. 7, $372,000.
Verdell F. Beier Jr. to Randy Koshak, 153.5989 acres, Snow Creek District, Dec. 22, $369,900.
Andrew L. Dixon to Andrew T. Przedpelski, lot 12, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $347,000.
Rudolf Anskat to Bryan M. Leote, lot 83, Lakeshore Terrace, Boone District, Dec. 2, $330,000.
Bank of Botetourt to Joey M. Creger, lots 18 and 38, Compass Cove, Gills Creek District, Dec. 11, $320,000.
Alex Havens to Wendel D. Cook, lot 3, Blackwater District, Dec. 9, $319,950.
Rebecca Cox to John E. Burrows IV, lot 1, Tanglewood Hills Subdivision, Dec. 4, $310,000.
Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte to Joyce B. Headford, parcels, Snow Creek District, Dec. 15, $300,000.
Walter Bennett Copenhaver to Mathew Z. Hill, lot 5 and part lot 6, Collinsville Land Corp., Union Hall District, Dec. 17, $300,000.
Keith A. Caron to Jennifer R. Bozman, 2.163 acres, Union Hall District, Dec. 30, $279,900.
Joanne E. Aldinger to Daniel P. Acker, 1.997 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 17, $276,000.
Charles A. Alt to Mary S. Alt, lot 12, Collinsville Land Corp., Dec. 4, $259,119.75.
Coy Douglas Cooper to Carlos D. Brown Jr., 0.823 acre, Dec. 7, $257,500.
Ryan E. Flanders to Christopher A. Thomas, 1.692 acres, Union Hall District, Dec. 7, $255,000.
Jackie Ray Atkinson Sr. to Allkes LLC, lot 2, Smugglers Beach, Union Hall District, Dec. 3, $250,000.
Jackie Ray Atkinson Sr. to Daryle Scott Zechini, lot 7, Smugglers Beach, Union Hall District, Dec. 8, $250,000.
Jackie Ray Atkinson Sr. to Kevin B. Shotwell, lot 6, Smugglers Beach, Union Hall District, $250,000.
Amanda M. Hall to Miranda M. Beckner, lot 32, Mountain View Estates, Dec. 2, $249,900.
Christopher Hyde to Hunter S. Wray, lot 7, Deer Creek Estates, Gills Creek District, Dec. 8, $249,900.
Robert Wayne Basham to Bethany Murphy, 0.501 acre, Gills Creek District, Dec. 9, $249,900.
All About the Rari LLC to Thomas Lowe, lot 14, Mountain View Estates, Dec. 4, $239,950.
Mark John Chamberlin to Thomas E. Urbanek, lot 19, Starwood Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Dec. 4, $220,000.
Cecilia A. Hodges to Linda Schiavone Living Trust, lot 10, The Retreat, Union Hall District, $220,000.
John E. Davison to Robert Gunn, 3.56 acres, Dec. 3, $205,995.
Four Fifty-Five LLC to Peter T. Huynh, lot 6, Kemp Crossing Subdivision, Union Hall District, Dec. 10, $205,000.
Jason R. Hypes to Morgan Rutrough, lot 8, London Ridge Estates Subdivision, Blackwater District, Dec. 14, $203,500.
Robert Edward Craddock to Julie D. Thomas, lot 4A, Blackwater District, Dec. 8, $200,000.
James A. Hamblett to Justin M. Taylor, 2.762 acres, Union Hall District, Dec. 28, $190,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Rebecca Cox, lot 1, Blue Ridge Heritage East Village, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 3, $181,500.
C. Edward Gillispie to Jeremiah Travis Deborde, 15.348 acres, Union Hall District, Dec. 15, $175,000.
David J. English to David C. Hodownes, lot 1, Admirals Landing Subdivision, Dec. 30, $175,000.
John A. Hachmann to Daniel E. O’Neill, unit B-1, Fairway Bay, Dec. 29, $170,000.
Katherine Real Baker, trustee, to Daniel L. Matthews, lot 6, Emerald Bay Estates, Dec. 18, $170,000.
Anthony M. Delpopolo to Joseph D. Lovelace, lot 2, Virginia Manor Subdivision, Dec. 1, $166,750.
Scott W. Berglund to Bryan Walke, lots 20 and 21, Rolling Hills Park, Dec. 28, $166,500.
Karen Leigh Agee to Nathan Robert Lighty, revised lot 28, Buck Run, Gills Creek District, Dec. 30, $160,000.
Roger C. Handy to Devan C. Sproles, 4.511 acres, Snow Creek District, Dec. 18, $159,900.
Deborah Ferron to Dennis Lynn Kester, 1.190 acres, Union Hall District, Dec. 11, $158,500.
Angela Marie Elliott to Sarah G. Glovier, lot 15, Clearview Estates Subdivision, Boone District, Dec. 30, $158,000.
Eugene R. Hall to Coleman Levi Seay, 0.75 acre, Blackwater District, Dec. 18, $153,700.
Nicholas G. Greenway to Jonathan D. Marshall, 0.83 acre, Snow Creek District, Dec. 28, $150,000.
Randall L. Buchanan to Mark F. Jones, lot 45, The Water’s Edge, Dec. 15, $149,900.
Charles Bunnell III to Michael A. McKnew, tract 13, Gills Creek Farms, Gills Creek District, Dec. 1, $147,500.
CMH Homes Inc. to Jonathan G. Hanks, 3.815 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 9, $136,000.
Stacy L. Hux, trustee, to Timothy L. Boone, 52.696 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 14, $135,000.
Dorothy M. Griffin to Shane T. Gilbert, 1.974 acres and 1.026 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 9, $135,000.
Barry Everett Hodges to James Randolph Smith, parcel, Snow Creek District, Dec. 17, $115,000.
Martha Ellen Foy to M&F Homes LLC, lots 2 and 3, Hunters Ridge, Dec. 1, $102,000.
Michael Patrick Guerin to Scott A. Chase, tracts 18 and 19, Log Cabin Estates, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 2, $93,000.
Dawson E. Beamesderfer Sr. to Selinda B. McNab, 51.156 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 2, $86,200.
Rebecca B. Conklin to Todd P. Robins, lot 2, Ridgewood Shores, Dec. 3, $75,000.
Michael T. Hoerter to Peter L. Fitzgerald, tract 6C, Lakewood Acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 29, $68,000.
Scott M. Agee to Lot 8 Investments LLC, lot 17, Steeplechase, Dec. 21, $50,000.
Curtis Wayne Foley to Daniel Clyde Gardner, 12 acres, Snow Creek District, Dec. 28, $50,000.
Janet Garzia to Eleven Wood LLC, lot 58, The Meadows, Gills Creek District, Dec. 28, $48,000.
Ard Properties LLC to Steele Oakes Properties LLC, part lot 6, Powell-Sweeny Addition, Town of Rocky Mount, Dec. 22, $40,000.
John G. Brock, trustee, to Mason Raymond Hickam, lot 8, Cahas Retreat, Dec. 29, $30,000.
Galen Laird Bowman to Michael Lee Gibson, 5.676 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 21, $30,000.
Joseph Michael Griffo to CMH Homes Inc., 0.678 acre and 0.674 acre, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 14, $26,500.
John M. Hamilton to Jeanne G. Jones, lot 9, Hamilton Land Trust Subdivision, Dec. 18, $21,000.
Stephen Anthony Hardin to Better Land Company LLC, 14.322 acres, Snow Creek District, Dec. 18, $15,000.
Tony Darnell Fisher to Adella Mae Boone, 3.85 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 23, $12,000.
Aaron Brandon Atkinson to Cameron E. Russell, lots 360 and 365, Park Ridge East, Blackwater District, Dec. 10, $7,000.
Wesley A. Bernhardt to Radi Adzemovic, easement, Dec. 28, $5,000.
Susan L. Dudley to Lakestone Condominium Unit Owners, parcels, Dec. 21, $500.
Rock Hill Primitive Baptist Church to Covenant Community Church, 1 acre, Dec. 30.