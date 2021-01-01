Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in November (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Plyler Development to Duane K. Little, trustee, 0.992 acre and 19.288 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 5, $599,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Tony R. Brooks, 2 acres, Rocky Mount District, Nov. 6, $133,700.
Stone Circle LLC to Walter Lee Gourley, lot 21, Boardview Estates, Nov. 24, $160,000.
David W. Abbott to B-Six Properties II LLC, lot 162, The Water’s Edge, Nov. 16, $550,000.
Alice D. Ahlfield to Amanda Paige Gatz, 2.87 acres, 10.36 acres and 0.783 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, Nov. 5, $115,000.
Altadonna Enterprises LLC to Christopher Clay Dean, lot 16, English Estates, Nov. 30, $22,900.
Giuseppe Altadonna to Brian Hook, 1.247 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 16, $39,000.
William E. Amos Jr. to Frank Purgason, lot 17 and part lot 16, Highland Lake, Nov. 16, $641,000.
Alan Felix Arant to Jessica L. Detournillon, lot 3A, Riverfield Subdivision, Nov. 12, $723,000.
Brent Sanford Asbury to Zane Prillaman, 1.75 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 6, $197,000.
Jackie Ray Atkinson Sr. to Keith R. Ezzo, 5.019 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 17, $891,000.
Kenneth E. Ballard to Bryan Lee Dunbar, lot 45, The Vineyard, Nov. 4, $260,000.
Justin M. Barnes to Richard C. Quinn, lot 60, Liberty Heights, Gills Creek District, Nov. 12, $33,000.
Robert Wayne Basham to Ryan Krawczyk, 0.545 acre, Gills Creek District, Nov. 19, $525,000.
Debbie L. Bateman to Jerome T. Cummings, unit 408, South Pointe, Nov. 4, $312,000.
Cornelia Anita Blackwell to Christopher Alan Bennett, new lot 4, Shady Lane, Nov. 25, $130,000.
Nicole R. Bowyer to Kasey Britt Martin, lot 22, Blackwater Hills Subdivision, Nov. 20, $250,000.
Michael T. Brewer to David W. Phillips, parcel, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 20, $31,000.
Kerry F. Brisco to Robert W. Hundley Jr., lot 3, Nov. 2, $410,000.
Gordon Brown to Lee M. Bray, 17 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 16, $286,200.
Jeffrey Darren Brunk to Earle A. Mackenzie, lot 6, The Water’s Edge, Nov. 4, $315,000.
James A. Budniak to Randy L. Laity, lot 31, Mallard Cove Estates, Gills Creek District, Nov. 20, $315,000.
Rocco J. Caldarella to Kenneth Thomas Cochran, new lot 2A, Golfers Crossing, Nov. 19, $650,000.
Kimberly S. Campbell to Peter James Goumas, lot 53, Windmere Point, Nov. 25, $700,000.
Joseph Carrara to Ashlee A. Hughes, lot 27 and interest in lot 62, Sleepy Hollow, Nov. 4, $146,000.
Larry M. Carter to Andrew O. Stober, lot 281, The Water’s Edge, Nov. 4, $992,000.
Nelson C. Chitwood to Adam R. Harrington, tract 20A, Heatherwood, Rocky Mount District, Nov. 4, $285,000.
Robert Evan Cook to Freddy C. Ellis, lot 9, Westwood, Nov. 16, $269,000.
Countryside Land Co. LC to Joshua P. Dunn, lot 20, Kemp Crossing, Union Hall District, Nov. 9, $100,000.
Robert C. Crane to Frank Hancock Pruette Jr., lot 23, Waverly, Nov. 2, $1,250,000.
Marie Crouch to Dorothy Lynn Murphy, trustee, lot 6, Dalewood Subdivision, and 0.009 acre, Nov. 5, $105,000.
Elton W. Cundiff to William Thatcher Gardner, 167.32 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 24, $250,000.
Daniel Davidson to Balen Elmo Mack, 2.507 acres, Snow Creek District, Nov. 30, $70,863.70.
Vincent Dellisanti to CMH Homes Inc., 1.856 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 2, $24,000.
Jessica Lynn Detournillon to Brenda Fichtner, lot 128, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Nov. 10, $285,000.
DHP Properties LLC to John W. Cooper Jr., 0.109 acre, Nov. 4, $329,000.
Michelle Motley Dickenson to Tracy Croom, lot 1, Morgans Mill, Gills Creek District, Nov. 6, $195,000.
Nannie F. Dillon to Benjamin Ray Dillon, 5.887 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 13, $25,000.
Nannie F. Dillon to Jeffrey S. Andrews, 14.482 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 17, $67,500.
James Arthur Divers to Jamie Lee Wright, lot 3, Knollwood Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Nov. 19, $220,700.
Michael A. Domino to Diantha Ann Dean, lot 7, Villages at Emerald Bay, Nov. 10, $626,000.
Alan L. Dooley to Kaitlin Campbell, 1.638 acres, Boone District, Nov. 17, $152,000.
Dove Century Farm LLC to Marcus Brandon Morgan, parcel, Union Hall District, Nov. 19, $413,000.
Robert Alexander Duncan to James Michael Pickett, lot 27, Waterpointe, Nov. 6, $975,000.
Wayne Duncan to Steve M. Morris, lot 3, Bull Run Acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 2, $237,000.
William C. Duncan to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, lot 211 and parcel B, Park Ridge East, Nov. 25, $40,000.
Jeffrey S. Eastland to Jill Ann Furick, lot 21, Weatherwood Subdivision, Nov. 30, $520,000.
Ellis Family Construction LLC to Korey Hines, lot 10, The Cottages at Oak Ridge, Nov. 2, $219,967.
Greg Enquist to Diane E. Meredith, 1 acre, Gills Creek District, Nov. 24, $268,000.
Dwayne K. Epperly to James B. Jetmar, lot 31, Blackwater Hills Subdivision, Unioin Hall District, Nov. 13, $410,000.
Fannie Mae, by attorney in fact, to Robert Mason, 5.98 acres, Blackwater District, Nov. 9, $212,000.
Ferry Land Holdings LLC to Chad D. Dixon, new lot 4, The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Nov. 12, $599,000.
Brenda D. Fichtner to David A. Girard, lot 4, Wildwood, Nov. 9, $450,000.
Thomas Bowles Firebaugh to Timothy J. Prillaman, 3.750 acres, Rocky Mount District, Nov. 13, $255,000.
Steven M. Ford to Rocco Riganti, lot 42, Meador View, Gills Creek District, Nov. 5, $39,500.
Benjamin A. Foreman to Henry F. Liscio Jr., unit 1210, Hillside, Nov. 4, $225,000.
Charles W. Freeman to Jeffrey S. Blaser, lot 4, Waterfront, Nov. 24, $700,000.
Betty D. Frye to Matthew Daniel Kendall, lot 6, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, Nov. 18, $700,000.
Frontier Land Development LLC to Edward J. Chiado, lot 66, Kennedy Shores, Union Hall District, Nov. 4, $400,000.
Frontier Land Development LLC to Sheryl L. Scott, trustee, lot 71, Kennedy Shores, Nov. 30, $345,000.
Patricia Lynn Gayeski to Stephen L. Elliott, lot 5, Mountain Oaks Retreat, Snow Creek District, Nov. 5, $144,950.
Frank A. Gourley Jr. to Brandon K. Hambrick, 1.827 acres, Snow Creek District, Nov. 10, $14,000.
Carol R. Green to Ryan Schneider, 5.1 acres, Boone District, Nov. 12, $41,400.
Howard D. Hall to Ernest R. Beabes, 2.662 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 5, $370,000.
Lynwood R. Hammock to John Alexander Hammock, 12.579 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 24, $200,000.
Ira Cecil Handy to Eddie Stephen Handy, 3.924 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 9, $12,500.
Stephen H. Harman to Joni Gravely, lot 11, Highland Lake, Nov. 9, $26,000.
Adam R. Harrington to Hollie Marie Henegar, 5.02 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 17, $250,000.
Martin H. Heck Jr., trustee, to Paul N. Mudd Jr., lot 257, The Water’s Edge, Nov. 25, $10,000.
Steven M. Hegg to Wendie J. Waddell, unit 20, Village Green at The Water’s Edge, Nov. 19, $210,000.
Betsy R. Henny to George Sims, 9.492 acres and 2.113 acres, Nov. 5, $245,500.
Donald L. Hergrueter to Jeffrey S. Purvis, lot 4, The Retreat, Nov. 25, $1,299,900.
Travis Daniel Hodges to Scott E. Martin, 1.1 acres, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 17, $60,000.
Samuel G. Holt to Ferguson Land Co., 78.7 acres, Blackwater District, Nov. 16, $125,000.
Marilyn B. Hooker, trustee, to Aura O. Wilson, lot 14, Village Green at The Water’s Edge, Nov. 13, $205,000.
Freda Gray Horn to Georganna Russin Kelly, lot 4A, Shenandoah Shores, Gills Creek District, Nov. 17, $399,950.
Larry Howard to Thomas J. Moore, 0.88 acre, Union Hall District, Nov. 16, $90,000.
Paul Warren Hubbard to Mill Mountain Investments LLC, parcel and 5.511 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 13, $128,000.
Terry James Hughes to Brad Boitnott, lot 62, Waterfront, Nov. 13, $650,000.
Robert C. Idol to Mark Imhof, lot 30, Sunset Pointe, Nov. 24, $84,975.
Tina B. Ingram to Eric L. Moran, 2.23 acres, Blackwater District, Nov. 12, $10,000.
James B. Jetmar to Keith Harold White, 40.33 acres, Blackwater District, Nov. 13, $480,000.
JKC Investments LLC to Mary E. Mayo, 0.379 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, Nov. 23, $172,000.
Phyllis D. Johnson to Bonnie L. Edwards, 0.344 acre, Rocky Mount District, Nov. 13, $110,000.
Timothy A. Keeler to Daniel J. Bethke, 0.713 acre, Blue Ridge District, Nov. 2, $39,000.
Alva K. Kesler to Gary J. Rogers, lot 7, Carriage Homes, Lakewatch Plantation, Nov. 13, $341,000.
Richard J. Kolessar to Daniel A. Jones, 4.827 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 12, $600,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 5 acres, Gills Creek District, Nov. 24, $10.
Richard Landin to John Wallman, lot 6, Villages at Emerald Bay Subdivision, Nov. 12, $565,000.
Michael B. Lawrence to George E. Mann, lot 6, Fairway Bay, Nov. 18, $400,000.
Gary L. Leatherman to Jody Jay Stock, new lot 14, Indian Pointe, Nov. 4, $782,500.
Janice Leffell to Chad E. Proctor, 0.54 acre, Nov. 19, $220,000.
Howard Light to Justin King, lot 28, Dennis Dean Wray Subdivision, Nov. 13, $359,950.
Dawn Dellinger Lindhurts to David Glenn Stacy, lot 16, The Meadows, Nov. 4, $360,000.
Jackie L. Linkous to Robert E. Chapman, lot 8, Brookshire, Town of Rocky Mount, Nov. 2, $289,900.
William M. Louthian Jr. to Alexander Everett Powell, lot 69, Lakeshore Terrace, Nov. 2, $199,800.
John S. Lumsden to Davy Louis Dillon, 17.180 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 9, $34,360.
Patsy S. Lumsden to Davy Louis Dillon, lot 4, Turkey Ridge and 8.006 acres, Union Hall District, Nov. 9, $32,536.
Richard L. Lymburner to Craig Lessor, lot 4A, Nov. 24, Nov. 24, $490,000.