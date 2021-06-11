The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Thomas R. Gagnet to Old Landing Ohana LLC, parcel, April 26, $3,000,000.
Ginger Investments LLC to Paul Ford, lot A4, Union Hall District, $140,000.
Marjorie E. Gowdy to CMH Homes Inc., tracts 2 and 3, Blackwater Hollow Subdivision, Blackwater District, April 15, $45,000.
Catherine W. Grandelli to Steven M. Sandy, lot 28, The Meadows, April 23, $65,000.
Diane K. Gray to Schoot Properties LLC, lot 9, Cahas Retreat, Blackwater District, April 30, $19,500.
Jean W. Greer to Dereck Gould, 0.92 acre, April 16, $134,400.
Isreal Grissom to Sherry Gail Smith, lot 17, Mountain View Estates, April 20, $199,975.
Nathan Lee Hale to Brandon Miles Johnson, 17.22 acres, Gills Creek District, April 5, $60,000.
Brian Hall to Jerry M. Woodward, 5 acres, 24.628 acres and 5 acres, April 1, $210,000.
Halcott Heyward to Shambley & Willis LLC, lot 181, The Water’s Edge, April 16, $375,000.
Lydia R. Hicks to Eugene Muse, 0.590 acre and 0.48 acre, Town of Boones Mill, April 16, $165,000.
Hilltop Investments LLC to Great Commission LLC, 5.72 acres, 76.87 acres, 1.82 acres, April 12, $495,000.
Dennis Michael Hodges to Gregory A. Dalton, 1.026 acres, Union Hall District, April 29, $12,000.
Howard E. Huff to Magdaleno Carcia, 3.945 acres, Union Hall District, April 2, $250,000.
Kevin Neil Hughes to Bradrod K. Doss, lot 455, The Water’s Edge, April 22, $1,255,000.
Walter K. Hughes Jr. to Perry Allen Sasnett, new lot 9 and lot 13, Highland Shores, Union Hall District, April 30, $1,250,000.
Amy D. Huston to David M. Hinkley, 4.332 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 9, $170,400.
J&D Enterprises of Rocky Mount to Robert F. Cornell, 0.910 acre, Union Hall District, April 21, $195,000.
Raphael Jaffey to Jessie Luke Yopp Jr., 5 acres and 10.09 acres, Gills Creek District, April 1, $75,000.
Mary Staples Kasey to Bucks Branch Investments LLC, 0.783 acre, Blackwater District, April 26, $40,000.
Anne T. Kelley to Sheldon Lynn Layman, 4.970 acres, Boone District, April 28, $20,000.
Philip Allan Kingery to Tyler Underwood, 0.787 acre, April 23, $195,750.
Maxine B. Kleinhans to David J. Miller, unit G-1, Waterfront Townhouses, April 19, $342,000.
Virginia H. Lanier to Raymond P. Selmer, unit H-1, Waterfront, April 16, $341,000.
Terry T. Larkin to Dwayne Allan Moody Jr., lot 13, Mallard Cove Estates, April 20, $347,000.
Rodney Daniel Ledbetter Sr. to Charles Stacy Ledbetter, 0.808 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 15, $92,000.
Donald J. Lee to Eliot Mitchell Sr., lot 22, Lands End, April 2, $525,000.
Robbie Jordon Leffue to Aija Nicole Saul, 3.530 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 28, $270,000.
Roland Lomerson Jr. to John Evans Dinsmore, lot 8, The Hillside Subdivision, April 19, $1,300,000.
Diane Longman to Paul D. Gardner, lots 2 and 3, Antler Ridge Subdivision, April 20, $37,000.
Gary L. Lumsden to William R. Wallace, 18.484 acres, April 6, $43,000.
Channing Neil Lynch to Austin Lynn Beaty, 7.192 acres, Union Hall District, April 15, $289,900.
MR Merrill Construction Inc. to David Curtis Leo Suon, 1.312 acres, Boone District, April 29, $175,000.
Gerald C. Martin Jr. to Cameron Allan Gardner, 2.560 acres, April 30, $145,000.
James K. McKelvey to Susan Lewis, 1.533 acres, Gills Creek District, April 9, $79,900.
James K. McKelvey to Dennis Mallen, lot 6, Park Place, April 14, $69,900.
Chalice H. Meador to Charles Daniel Meador, lot 10, interest in lot 20, Lakewood Acres, Gills Creek District, April 2, $26,700.
Beatrice Brown Meeks to Stephen Briant Floyd, 1.838 acres, Rocky Mount District, April 1, $290,700.
Beatrice M. Merritt to Judd E. Fredstrom, lot 33, Windy Gap Mountain Village, April 23, $315,000.
James David Mohler to Ashlee Washburn Dalton, 1.766 acres, Town of Rocky Mount, April 23, $272,000.
Robert W. Moon to Harry M. Louden, lot 466, The Water’s Edge, April 1, $3,200,000.
Sharon T. Sawnson to Gary L. Nichols, 20.7 acres, Union Hall District, April 30, $409,950.
Mark S. Mullins to Dakota Ellis, 0.43 acre and 1.58 acres, Rocky Mount District, April 23, $113,000.
Terry S. Mullins to B&J Developers LLC, lots 22-26, Creighton Ridge Subdivision, April 1, $25,000.
Teresa Smith Muse to Stephen Foster Cabaniss Jr., parcel, April 1, $179,950.
Lashara A. O’Neal to Hali L. Scott, lot 27, Green Meadow Estates, April 15, $90,300.
Joshua L. Ogle to Nathan A. Woodard, tract 19, Forest Shores, April 9, $583,000.
Charles R. Olsen to Mark Bernardy, lot 29, Belden Woods Estates, April 1, $600,000.
Kevin L. Overby to Michael Vukelich, lot 13, Clay Banks Subdivision, April 29, $339,000.
Vicki Lynn Overstreet to Brandon T. Lovejoy, parcel, Boone District, April 23, $200,000.
John R. Palmer to Brian L. Carrier, lot 12, The Cape, April 26, $170,000.
Edward Park III to Richard E. Sours, revised lot 23, The Oaks, April 30, $230,000.
Darrell L. Payne to Matthew Michael Gorski, lot 9, Lands End, April 27, $199,000.
Robin Pendry to Adrian Knotts, lot 7, Elbert Jones Estates, April 1, $140,000.
Diane F. Pollard to Paige Elizabeth Kanode, lot 5, Arrowhead Point, April 20, $569,000.
Howard O. Price II to Morgan E. Flinton, lots 16-18, Mountain View Park Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, April 30, $221,500.
Frank A. Prillaman to Robert Leslie Early Jr., 4.090 acres, Union Hall District, April 20, $30,000.
R. Fralin Construction Co. to John Bradley Hudson, lot 41, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, April 12, $204,950.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jessica R. Hudgins, lot 42, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, April 16, $189,990.61.