Land and home transfers
Land and home transfers

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

Thomas R. Gagnet to Old Landing Ohana LLC, parcel, April 26, $3,000,000.

Ginger Investments LLC to Paul Ford, lot A4, Union Hall District, $140,000.

Marjorie E. Gowdy to CMH Homes Inc., tracts 2 and 3, Blackwater Hollow Subdivision, Blackwater District, April 15, $45,000.

Catherine W. Grandelli to Steven M. Sandy, lot 28, The Meadows, April 23, $65,000.

Diane K. Gray to Schoot Properties LLC, lot 9, Cahas Retreat, Blackwater District, April 30, $19,500.

Jean W. Greer to Dereck Gould, 0.92 acre, April 16, $134,400.

Isreal Grissom to Sherry Gail Smith, lot 17, Mountain View Estates, April 20, $199,975.

Nathan Lee Hale to Brandon Miles Johnson, 17.22 acres, Gills Creek District, April 5, $60,000.

Brian Hall to Jerry M. Woodward, 5 acres, 24.628 acres and 5 acres, April 1, $210,000.

Halcott Heyward to Shambley & Willis LLC, lot 181, The Water’s Edge, April 16, $375,000.

Lydia R. Hicks to Eugene Muse, 0.590 acre and 0.48 acre, Town of Boones Mill, April 16, $165,000.

Hilltop Investments LLC to Great Commission LLC, 5.72 acres, 76.87 acres, 1.82 acres, April 12, $495,000.

Dennis Michael Hodges to Gregory A. Dalton, 1.026 acres, Union Hall District, April 29, $12,000.

Howard E. Huff to Magdaleno Carcia, 3.945 acres, Union Hall District, April 2, $250,000.

Kevin Neil Hughes to Bradrod K. Doss, lot 455, The Water’s Edge, April 22, $1,255,000.

Walter K. Hughes Jr. to Perry Allen Sasnett, new lot 9 and lot 13, Highland Shores, Union Hall District, April 30, $1,250,000.

Amy D. Huston to David M. Hinkley, 4.332 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 9, $170,400.

J&D Enterprises of Rocky Mount to Robert F. Cornell, 0.910 acre, Union Hall District, April 21, $195,000.

Raphael Jaffey to Jessie Luke Yopp Jr., 5 acres and 10.09 acres, Gills Creek District, April 1, $75,000.

Mary Staples Kasey to Bucks Branch Investments LLC, 0.783 acre, Blackwater District, April 26, $40,000.

Anne T. Kelley to Sheldon Lynn Layman, 4.970 acres, Boone District, April 28, $20,000.

Philip Allan Kingery to Tyler Underwood, 0.787 acre, April 23, $195,750.

Maxine B. Kleinhans to David J. Miller, unit G-1, Waterfront Townhouses, April 19, $342,000.

Virginia H. Lanier to Raymond P. Selmer, unit H-1, Waterfront, April 16, $341,000.

Terry T. Larkin to Dwayne Allan Moody Jr., lot 13, Mallard Cove Estates, April 20, $347,000.

Rodney Daniel Ledbetter Sr. to Charles Stacy Ledbetter, 0.808 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 15, $92,000.

Donald J. Lee to Eliot Mitchell Sr., lot 22, Lands End, April 2, $525,000.

Robbie Jordon Leffue to Aija Nicole Saul, 3.530 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 28, $270,000.

Roland Lomerson Jr. to John Evans Dinsmore, lot 8, The Hillside Subdivision, April 19, $1,300,000.

Diane Longman to Paul D. Gardner, lots 2 and 3, Antler Ridge Subdivision, April 20, $37,000.

Gary L. Lumsden to William R. Wallace, 18.484 acres, April 6, $43,000.

Channing Neil Lynch to Austin Lynn Beaty, 7.192 acres, Union Hall District, April 15, $289,900.

MR Merrill Construction Inc. to David Curtis Leo Suon, 1.312 acres, Boone District, April 29, $175,000.

Gerald C. Martin Jr. to Cameron Allan Gardner, 2.560 acres, April 30, $145,000.

James K. McKelvey to Susan Lewis, 1.533 acres, Gills Creek District, April 9, $79,900.

James K. McKelvey to Dennis Mallen, lot 6, Park Place, April 14, $69,900.

Chalice H. Meador to Charles Daniel Meador, lot 10, interest in lot 20, Lakewood Acres, Gills Creek District, April 2, $26,700.

Beatrice Brown Meeks to Stephen Briant Floyd, 1.838 acres, Rocky Mount District, April 1, $290,700.

Beatrice M. Merritt to Judd E. Fredstrom, lot 33, Windy Gap Mountain Village, April 23, $315,000.

James David Mohler to Ashlee Washburn Dalton, 1.766 acres, Town of Rocky Mount, April 23, $272,000.

Robert W. Moon to Harry M. Louden, lot 466, The Water’s Edge, April 1, $3,200,000.

Sharon T. Sawnson to Gary L. Nichols, 20.7 acres, Union Hall District, April 30, $409,950.

Mark S. Mullins to Dakota Ellis, 0.43 acre and 1.58 acres, Rocky Mount District, April 23, $113,000.

Terry S. Mullins to B&J Developers LLC, lots 22-26, Creighton Ridge Subdivision, April 1, $25,000.

Teresa Smith Muse to Stephen Foster Cabaniss Jr., parcel, April 1, $179,950.

Lashara A. O’Neal to Hali L. Scott, lot 27, Green Meadow Estates, April 15, $90,300.

Joshua L. Ogle to Nathan A. Woodard, tract 19, Forest Shores, April 9, $583,000.

Charles R. Olsen to Mark Bernardy, lot 29, Belden Woods Estates, April 1, $600,000.

Kevin L. Overby to Michael Vukelich, lot 13, Clay Banks Subdivision, April 29, $339,000.

Vicki Lynn Overstreet to Brandon T. Lovejoy, parcel, Boone District, April 23, $200,000.

John R. Palmer to Brian L. Carrier, lot 12, The Cape, April 26, $170,000.

Edward Park III to Richard E. Sours, revised lot 23, The Oaks, April 30, $230,000.

Darrell L. Payne to Matthew Michael Gorski, lot 9, Lands End, April 27, $199,000.

Robin Pendry to Adrian Knotts, lot 7, Elbert Jones Estates, April 1, $140,000.

Diane F. Pollard to Paige Elizabeth Kanode, lot 5, Arrowhead Point, April 20, $569,000.

Howard O. Price II to Morgan E. Flinton, lots 16-18, Mountain View Park Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, April 30, $221,500.

Frank A. Prillaman to Robert Leslie Early Jr., 4.090 acres, Union Hall District, April 20, $30,000.

R. Fralin Construction Co. to John Bradley Hudson, lot 41, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, April 12, $204,950.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jessica R. Hudgins, lot 42, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, April 16, $189,990.61.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Dakota R. Graham, lot 40, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, April 22, $208,730.

