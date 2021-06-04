The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
RM Gantt Inc. to Gary Wayne Ellis, lot 98, Park Place, April 30, $467,500.
Thomas Michael Rakes to John R. McNeil, 5.61 acres, Gills Creek District, April 13, $254,000.
The Ratliff Group LLC to Grassy Hill LLC, 2.04 acres, Town of Rocky Mount, April 21, $375,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Brenda L. Curay, lot 97, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, April 23, $159,900.
James W. Redman to Billy Boothe, tracts 32A, 32B, 32C, Otter Creek Farm, Blue Ridge District, April 14, $67,500.
Seira M. Reynolds to James D. Reynolds, interest in lot 14, River Creek Estates Subdivision, Union Hall District, $303,000.
Julieanna Richardson to Andrew Josph Jones, 0.229 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 13, $155,000.
David C. Riley II to Oscar Torres, lot 51, Montgomery Farms, April 16, $9,000.
Juan P. Rivera-Ramos to Payton E. Conner, 0.13 acre, April 22, $135,000.
RKL Holdings LLC to Maverick LLC, lot 1, Waterfront, April 26, $139,900.
Gabriel H. Robertson to Monty Ray Lamkin, 63.172 acres, Snow Creek District, April 26, $78,750.
Fred E. Russell to Edward C. Park III, lot 3, The Oaks Subdivision, Gills Creek District, April 30, $1,100,000.
Brantley C. Santrock to Terry L. Mitchell, lot 6, Oliver Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, April 28, $235,000.
Aijan N. Saul to Matthew G. Rogan, 5 acres, Union Hall District, April 7, $355,000.
Tommy M. Scarborough to Nicholas David Conover, 2.526 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 16, $230,000.
Scott M. Schultz to Coves Land Holdings LLC, lot 1, Commodore Cape, Union Hall District, April 30, $25,000.
Geraldine N. Scott to Jimmy Dean Calhoun, 1.461 acres and 0.133 acre, Blue Ridge District, April 30, $130,000.
Matthew J. Sharp to Brady Seim Dehoust, unit E-6, Waterfront Townhouses, April 12, $350,000.
Hunter Shumaker to Michelle Ann Digenova, 1.503 acres, Blackwater District, April 26, $137,500.
Mary Jane Sigmon to Bryan D. Mackey, 1.9966 acres, April 16, $20,000.
SML Petrine LLC to Edward Vaughn, lot 11, The Windward at Point Cheli, Gills Creek District, April 13, $131,000.
Thomas C. Staab to Kevin Michael Hughes, lot 28, The Retreat, Union Hall District, April 29, $1,395,000.
Rebecca A. Stanley to Stephen V. Robbins, revised lot 1, Green Oak Estates, Town of Rocky Mount, April 12, $325,000.
Teresa P. Stanley to Richard Edward Smith, lot 5, Saunders Cove, Gills Creek District, April 12, $1,200,000.
William J. Staton to Adam Christopher Leitao, unit 109, Shoreline Marina, Gills Creek District, April 13, $195,000.
Robert S. Strong to Matthew L. Fizzano, 62.12 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 23, $529,000.
Stanley Stubbs to Chad Chenier, 1.549 acres, April 22, $200,000.
SWVA Development LLC to John D. Chappell, lots 13 and 14, Vaughan Village, April 23, $20,000.
Bobby C. Taylor to James C. Joyce, revised lot 14, Mountain Valley, Boone District, April 15, $40,000.
Steven R. Taylor to Jeffrey D. White, lot 14, Tel Arbah, Union Hall District, April 29, $195,000.
TBJ Properties LLC to Longs Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1 acre, Boone District, April 22, $550,000.
James Thomas to Nancy Painter, lot 6, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, April 22, $71,000.
Robert Thrash to Chris Pringle, lot 18, Waterfront, April 21, $55,000.
Thomas Paul Tansou to Jeffrey Dupier, lot 34, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, April 19, $12,000.
Dawn S. Treaster to Thomas Michael Rakes, 1.335 acres and 0.409 acre, Blue Ridge District, April 13, $85,000.
Treblig Enterprises LLC to Michael D. Campbell, 5.11 acres and 5.10 acres, Snow Creek District, April 2, $20,000.
Charles W. Tull to Sterling L. Simmons, interest in unit 303, Lake Forest, April 21, $42,000.
David Michael Tuttle to John T. Brailsford, 9.492 acres, Snow Creek District, April 9, $32,000.
Bernie O. Vaden to Donald O. Tise, 0.43 acre, Union Hall District, April 22, $66,000.
Bernie O. Vaden to Maine & Maine LLC, 0.43 acre, Union Hall District, April 22, $44,000.
Donna P. Vaughan to Jasen G. Gillespie, 1.432 acres, Gills Creek District, April 15, $15,000.
Gregory Boothe Walker to Gary E. Fitzgerald, 4.31 acres, April 23, $26,500.
Richard C. Wallace to Jonathan E. Mitchell, lot 4, Mountain Breeze, Gills Creek District, April 22, $122,000.
Moneta Westlake Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses to Shirley Farris, 1.622 acres, Gills Creek District, April 9, $55,000.
Michael Scott Welch to Adam C. Kennedy, lot 33, Edgewater, April 14, $785,000.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley to Janis Priebe Vaughn, lot 43, The Water’s Edge, April 30, $35,000.
Ronald L. Willard to Rita A. Campbell, 6.314 acres, April 16, $6,400,000.
Richard Lee Wood to Daniel Philip Jones II, 0.437 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 9, $196,500.
Roger D. Woods to Tucker Brown, 1.829 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 16, $160,000.