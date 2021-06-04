 Skip to main content
Land and home transfers
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

RM Gantt Inc. to Gary Wayne Ellis, lot 98, Park Place, April 30, $467,500.

Thomas Michael Rakes to John R. McNeil, 5.61 acres, Gills Creek District, April 13, $254,000.

The Ratliff Group LLC to Grassy Hill LLC, 2.04 acres, Town of Rocky Mount, April 21, $375,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Brenda L. Curay, lot 97, Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, April 23, $159,900.

James W. Redman to Billy Boothe, tracts 32A, 32B, 32C, Otter Creek Farm, Blue Ridge District, April 14, $67,500.

Seira M. Reynolds to James D. Reynolds, interest in lot 14, River Creek Estates Subdivision, Union Hall District, $303,000.

Julieanna Richardson to Andrew Josph Jones, 0.229 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 13, $155,000.

David C. Riley II to Oscar Torres, lot 51, Montgomery Farms, April 16, $9,000.

Juan P. Rivera-Ramos to Payton E. Conner, 0.13 acre, April 22, $135,000.

RKL Holdings LLC to Maverick LLC, lot 1, Waterfront, April 26, $139,900.

Gabriel H. Robertson to Monty Ray Lamkin, 63.172 acres, Snow Creek District, April 26, $78,750.

Fred E. Russell to Edward C. Park III, lot 3, The Oaks Subdivision, Gills Creek District, April 30, $1,100,000.

Brantley C. Santrock to Terry L. Mitchell, lot 6, Oliver Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, April 28, $235,000.

Aijan N. Saul to Matthew G. Rogan, 5 acres, Union Hall District, April 7, $355,000.

Tommy M. Scarborough to Nicholas David Conover, 2.526 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 16, $230,000.

Scott M. Schultz to Coves Land Holdings LLC, lot 1, Commodore Cape, Union Hall District, April 30, $25,000.

Geraldine N. Scott to Jimmy Dean Calhoun, 1.461 acres and 0.133 acre, Blue Ridge District, April 30, $130,000.

Matthew J. Sharp to Brady Seim Dehoust, unit E-6, Waterfront Townhouses, April 12, $350,000.

Hunter Shumaker to Michelle Ann Digenova, 1.503 acres, Blackwater District, April 26, $137,500.

Mary Jane Sigmon to Bryan D. Mackey, 1.9966 acres, April 16, $20,000.

SML Petrine LLC to Edward Vaughn, lot 11, The Windward at Point Cheli, Gills Creek District, April 13, $131,000.

Thomas C. Staab to Kevin Michael Hughes, lot 28, The Retreat, Union Hall District, April 29, $1,395,000.

Rebecca A. Stanley to Stephen V. Robbins, revised lot 1, Green Oak Estates, Town of Rocky Mount, April 12, $325,000.

Teresa P. Stanley to Richard Edward Smith, lot 5, Saunders Cove, Gills Creek District, April 12, $1,200,000.

William J. Staton to Adam Christopher Leitao, unit 109, Shoreline Marina, Gills Creek District, April 13, $195,000.

Robert S. Strong to Matthew L. Fizzano, 62.12 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 23, $529,000.

Stanley Stubbs to Chad Chenier, 1.549 acres, April 22, $200,000.

SWVA Development LLC to John D. Chappell, lots 13 and 14, Vaughan Village, April 23, $20,000.

Bobby C. Taylor to James C. Joyce, revised lot 14, Mountain Valley, Boone District, April 15, $40,000.

Steven R. Taylor to Jeffrey D. White, lot 14, Tel Arbah, Union Hall District, April 29, $195,000.

TBJ Properties LLC to Longs Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1 acre, Boone District, April 22, $550,000.

James Thomas to Nancy Painter, lot 6, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, April 22, $71,000.

Robert Thrash to Chris Pringle, lot 18, Waterfront, April 21, $55,000.

Thomas Paul Tansou to Jeffrey Dupier, lot 34, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, April 19, $12,000.

Dawn S. Treaster to Thomas Michael Rakes, 1.335 acres and 0.409 acre, Blue Ridge District, April 13, $85,000.

Treblig Enterprises LLC to Michael D. Campbell, 5.11 acres and 5.10 acres, Snow Creek District, April 2, $20,000.

Charles W. Tull to Sterling L. Simmons, interest in unit 303, Lake Forest, April 21, $42,000.

David Michael Tuttle to John T. Brailsford, 9.492 acres, Snow Creek District, April 9, $32,000.

Bernie O. Vaden to Donald O. Tise, 0.43 acre, Union Hall District, April 22, $66,000.

Bernie O. Vaden to Maine & Maine LLC, 0.43 acre, Union Hall District, April 22, $44,000.

Donna P. Vaughan to Jasen G. Gillespie, 1.432 acres, Gills Creek District, April 15, $15,000.

Gregory Boothe Walker to Gary E. Fitzgerald, 4.31 acres, April 23, $26,500.

Richard C. Wallace to Jonathan E. Mitchell, lot 4, Mountain Breeze, Gills Creek District, April 22, $122,000.

Moneta Westlake Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses to Shirley Farris, 1.622 acres, Gills Creek District, April 9, $55,000.

Michael Scott Welch to Adam C. Kennedy, lot 33, Edgewater, April 14, $785,000.

Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley to Janis Priebe Vaughn, lot 43, The Water’s Edge, April 30, $35,000.

Ronald L. Willard to Rita A. Campbell, 6.314 acres, April 16, $6,400,000.

Richard Lee Wood to Daniel Philip Jones II, 0.437 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, April 9, $196,500.

Roger D. Woods to Tucker Brown, 1.829 acres, Blue Ridge District, April 16, $160,000.

